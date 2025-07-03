The Access Group expands global compliance offering through MY Compliance Management acquisition

The Access Group, a leading provider of business management software across the UK, Europe, the USA and Asia Pacific, today announced the strategic acquisition of MY Compliance Management, complementing its compliance and workforce learning capabilities, to serve growing regulatory demands.

The acquisition expands Access Learning’s position as a comprehensive digital learning solutions provider, now serving over 3,000 global customers across multiple sectors, with enhanced workforce development and compliance management tools. The move comes as businesses face increasing regulatory complexity and seek unified solutions to manage risk and compliance obligations more efficiently.

Founded in 2015, MY Compliance Management established itself as an innovative SaaS provider of cloud-based compliance software, offering a robust suite of modules and applications for compliance management. The company’s mission to make safety, health and environmental (SHE) compliance software accessible and user-friendly aligns neatly with The Access Group’s commitment to empowering businesses.

The company’s complete offering addresses the full spectrum of business requirements, from SME organisations to complex enterprise environments, transforming operational compliance through enhanced action tracking capabilities that drive accountability and generate measurable time savings.

Its focus on data accuracy, combined with offline functionality, ensures compliance insights remain accessible in all environments while streamlining report compilation and accelerating decision-making.

Elliot Gowans, General Manager of Access Learning, commented:

“The acquisition of MY Compliance Management represents an important milestone in our growth strategy. This innovative platform creates powerful synergies with our existing learning solutions, addressing the complete compliance lifecycle – from risk identification and assessment through training delivery to ongoing compliance verification.

“Our customers gain access to a compliance and learning ecosystem that simplifies regulatory adherence and provides the confidence and tools necessary to navigate increasingly complex compliance landscapes. This acquisition underscores our commitment to delivering comprehensive, tailored solutions that meet the diverse needs of our expanding global client base.”

Chris Fuller, Founder of MY Compliance Management, added:

“Joining The Access Group represents an exciting evolution for our business and customers. We’ve been consistently impressed by the Access Group’s product portfolio and their commitment to innovation. Our customers will benefit from a roadmap of enhanced product capabilities, more integrated user experiences, and access to cutting-edge AI functionality.”

The acquisition demonstrates The Access Group’s continued investment in expanding its software portfolio to serve the evolving needs of organisations. By integrating MY Compliance Management’s proven compliance expertise with Access Learning’s established learning and development capabilities, the combined offering delivers enhanced value to customers seeking comprehensive workforce solutions.

Elliot Gowans concluded:

“This strategic acquisition not only enhances our product capabilities but also expands our position in the global compliance software sector. We are delighted to welcome MY Compliance Management’s customers, partners, and team members to The Access Group family, and we look forward to supporting their continued success through our expanded solution portfolio.”