The real voices behind the IMI’s ‘There’s More to Motor’ campaign seen 1 million times in the first month

More than 8,000 people respond to digital campaign to search for automotive jobs for the first time

One month after the Institute of the Motor Industry (IMI) launched its There’s More to Motor digital campaign it is reporting significant success. The content, designed to improve perceptions and increase recruitment success in the automotive sector, has been seen more than one million times, leading to more than 8,000 people who have never previously considered working in the automotive sector looking into available jobs.

The highly targeted, regional digital media campaign, which launched in September, has also resulted in more than 10,000 people clicking through to partner sites from the Search Job function on the IMI’s dedicated campaign microsite. Partners currently include AutoTech Recruit, AA and Talk Sales Europe Ltd, who along with the IMI, are offering a wide range of roles. Those who engage with the campaign are directed to vacancies in their area. The innovative real-time approach is already demonstrating its capacity to fix the significant skills gap the sector faces.

“The voices of those working in the industry are being heard and more people are now considering a job in automotive, meaning the campaign is working,” said Sally Hodder, Head of Equity, Diversity, Inclusion & Belonging at the IMI. “This is a hugely encouraging start and we are more excited than ever to see where it goes next. It is all about shifting the dial on the perceptions of automotive as a career destination and that dial has already shifted further than we expected in such a short time frame.”

There is an urgent need to encourage more people to think about a career in automotive, with IMI data suggesting 111,400 roles need to be filled in the next 10 years. There are currently 218 occupations across the sector, with technological advances – from ADAS and electric to connected motoring and online sales – creating opportunities that go far beyond traditional perceptions of working in automotive.

Continues Sally Hodder, “One in five of the million people who have seen the IMI digital advert have watched the entire video, a significantly higher proportion than predicted or hoped for in a competitive market. TikTok in particular has performed stronger than expected, so we will be looking to further utilise this channel along side others moving forward.

“‘There’s More to Motor’ allows us to share the stories of real people working at all levels within our industry, helping to highlight opportunities for those who might not have considered our sector. We have been able to demonstrate through career stories how innovative our sector is, and that there are genuine career opportunities for all parts of society.”

The IMI is urging members and the wider automotive community to share their real voices to raise awareness of the potential of automotive. It is also engaging with employers to put their vacancies in front of those looking for their first job or a career change.

