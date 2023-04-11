Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment

URGENT ACTION NEEDED TO TACKLE AGEISM AGAINST OLDER TEACHERS

NASUWT April 11, 2023
0 Comments
stressed woman

Older teachers are being driven out of the profession as a result of discrimination, representatives of the NASUWT-The Teachers’ Union heard.

Older teachers report being overlooked for jobs and promotion and disproportionately threatened with capability procedures by their employers.

The NASUWT’s Big Question Survey 2023 has revealed that nearly three quarters of teachers aged over 50 have seriously considered leaving the profession during the last year.

A motion passed at the Union’s Annual Conference in Glasgow yesterday calls for a national campaign to tackle ageism within schools and colleges.

The NASUWT will also lobby for a statutory requirement for all schools and colleges to monitor and publish their staff profile by age, along with other protected characteristics.

Dr Patrick Roach, NASUWT General Secretary, said:

“Older teachers bring a wealth of skills and experience to their work and play an essential role within our education system.

“Driving older teachers out of the profession means not only wasting valuable talent, knowledge and experience, but also further deepening the teacher recruitment and retention crisis.

“We will continue to fight for the rights of older teachers and we will not hesitate to take action where age discrimination does occur.”

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Work and leadership
Published in: Work and leadership
NASUWT

Related Articles

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .