URGENT ACTION NEEDED TO TACKLE AGEISM AGAINST OLDER TEACHERS

Older teachers are being driven out of the profession as a result of discrimination, representatives of the NASUWT-The Teachers’ Union heard.

Older teachers report being overlooked for jobs and promotion and disproportionately threatened with capability procedures by their employers.

The NASUWT’s Big Question Survey 2023 has revealed that nearly three quarters of teachers aged over 50 have seriously considered leaving the profession during the last year.

A motion passed at the Union’s Annual Conference in Glasgow yesterday calls for a national campaign to tackle ageism within schools and colleges.

The NASUWT will also lobby for a statutory requirement for all schools and colleges to monitor and publish their staff profile by age, along with other protected characteristics.

Dr Patrick Roach, NASUWT General Secretary, said:

“Older teachers bring a wealth of skills and experience to their work and play an essential role within our education system.

“Driving older teachers out of the profession means not only wasting valuable talent, knowledge and experience, but also further deepening the teacher recruitment and retention crisis.

“We will continue to fight for the rights of older teachers and we will not hesitate to take action where age discrimination does occur.”

