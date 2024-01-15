BenQ Takes Another Step Towards Sustainability with Certification for the BenQ Board

BenQ, a global leader in display solutions, becomes the first interactive display provider to achieve ISO 14067:2018 certification for the BenQ Board Essential RE7503A.

The RE7503A smart board for education meets all the carbon offsetting and communications guidelines set by the International Organization for Standardization, making it the first interactive display in its class with this distinction.

ISO 14067 is a global standard designed to help companies bolster their existing sustainability measures, allowing them to pinpoint areas for improvement in greenhouse gas emissions and significantly reduce their product carbon footprint (PCF) throughout their product’s lifecycle–from production to disposal. BenQ achieving this certification ensures a lower PCF for the RE7503A.

“This milestone further establishes BenQ’s commitment to sustainability,” says Claire Huang, Director of BenQ’s Cloud Innovation Center and Display Solutions Department. “This latest certification for the RE7503A is one of the many innovative ways we cater to the changing needs of our customers. Our BenQ Boards are designed to enhance their educational experience, safeguard user health, improve IT security compliance, and now, meet their sustainability goals.”

This news comes on the heels of the BenQ Qisda Group announcing its membership of RE100, the global corporate renewable energy initiative that brings together hundreds of organizations committed to 100% renewable energy. As a member of RE100, the BenQ Qisda Group pledges to use 100% recycled energy by 2040 and reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

For more information on BenQ Education Solutions please visit here.

Published in