Launch of five first-of-a-kind DeepTech and GovTech Big Data Analytical Dashboards at the GovTech 2022

Deep Knowledge Group unveiled five GovTech and DeepTech Big Data Analytics Dashboards at the landmark GovTech Global 2022 conference on October 13th alongside top government officials and industry leaders, including the world’s first and most comprehensive AI-driven Global GovTech Big Data Analytics System, as well as Deep Knowledge Analytics’ UK Digital Ecosystem Dashboard, GovTech in UK Dashboard, and Aging Analytics Agency’s Global Longevity Governance Dashboard and Longevity Governance in the UK Dashboard.

Titled ‘Advancing New and Emerging Technologies in Government’, the GovTech 2022 conference was co-hosted with the Quantum Advantage Summit, a gathering that aims to bridge the gap between cutting-edge technology and public policy. The event took place at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre in London. Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, Upskilling and Culture Shift, 5G, Robotic Process Automation, Augmented Reality, Metaverse, and Intelligent System Interfaces were just a few topics on this year’s agenda.

At the conference Dominic Jennings, Head of Strategic Partnerships at Deep Knowledge Group, presented several of the Group’s GovTech and DeepTech-focused Dashboards, while Dmitry Kaminskiy, General Partner of Deep Knowledge Group, focused on the Group’s Longevity Policy and Governance Dashboards.

The conference also featured sessions and panel discussions with top government officials and GovTech industry leaders, including (among others):

The Rt Hon Jacob Rees-Mogg MP, UK Secretary of State for the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy

Edwina Dunn, OBE, Chair of the UK Centre for Data Ethics and Innovation

Alexandra Luck, Joint Policy Lead for the UK National Digital Twin Programme in the UK Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy

Kurt Roosen, Head of Innovation for Digital Isle of Man

Mark Enzer OBE, Vice-Chair of the Strategic Board for the Digital Twin Hub

Imran Shafi OB, Director of Digital Infrastructure for the UK Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport

Deep Knowledge Group’s first session, led by Dominic Jennings, focused on the unveiling of the world’s first comprehensive, Global GovTech Big Data Analytics System, as well as overviews of new ‘UK Digital Ecosystem’ and ‘GovTech Industry in UK’ Big Data Analytical Dashboards, followed by key take-aways on how global governance and policy is intersecting with specific DeepTech and advanced technology sectors including AI in Healthcare, Longevity Industrialisation, mHealth, AgeTech and AssistiveTech.

Commenting on the GovTech industry in the UK, Dominic Jennings, Head of Strategic Partnerships at Deep Knowledge Group, said:

“Many of the GovTech projects in the UK were established before the pandemic and then catapulted into centre-stage when the demand for services such as contactless interaction and access to real-time government information became critical. Several other projects were initiated during the pandemic to address needs digitally as they arose.”

Head of Strategic Partnerships for Deep Knowledge Group Dominic Jennings presenting ‘GovTech in the UK at the GovTech2022 conference to an audience of government and industry.

The second session, led by Deep Knowledge Group General Partner Dmitry Kaminskiy, presented the Group’s new AI-Driven Global Longevity Governance Big Data Analytics System and Longevity Governance in the UK Dashboard, designed to support, monitor, analyse, benchmark and forecast governmental decision making and population health optimisation, and to compare best practices in Longevity Governance and the most progressive national healthcare systems. The session also revealed key insights on e-governance solutions and synergies with Longevity Industrialisation, AI in Healthcare, Preventive Medicine and other tech-driven drivers and enablers of technocratic national healthcare policy modernization.

Commenting on the global imperative of data-driven, modern GovTech approaches to DeepTech and Longevity Industrialisation, Dmitry Kaminskiy, General Partner at Deep Knowledge Group, said:

“Governments now have access to all required technologies and tools available to improve the health and wealth of their citizens and national economies. They must now act responsively on the necessary implementation of these technologies and resources.”

Deep Knowledge Group General Partner Dmitry Kaminskiy presentingnew AI-Driven Global Longevity Governance Big Data Analytical System and Dashboard

Kaminskiy further added:

“However, only those governments willing to embrace the integral use of modern technologies will be likely to succeed. By utilising the kinds of AI-driven advanced analytics exemplified by our Big Data Analytical Systems and Dashboards, such governments will be in much more capable positions to optimise their DeepTech, Longevity and GovTech industrial strategies, and learn from the best examples and successful initiatives of their international neighbours and peers”.

Deep Knowledge Group’s GovTech and DeepTech Dashboards constitute highly effective tools for strategic decision-makers across the private sector, global investment community, and financial industry, as well as those in governance and policy, providing access to Big Data analytics and visualisation, market intelligence, competitive analysis, technology and policy benchmarking, SWOT analysis, practical recommendations, and other sophisticated AI-driven tools capable of handling the unprecedented complexity and multidimensionality of both the global and UK-based GovTech, DeepTech and Longevity industries across the public and private sector landscape.

Deep Knowledge Group remains committed to using AI and Data Science to support, propel and accelerate socio-economic progress across the globe, and for this reason has made the Big Data Analytical Systems and Dashboards unveiled at the GovTech 2022 conference open-access for a limited time on a freemium basis, for industry participants and stakeholders. The company’s DeepTech and Longevity analytics capabilities are already being utilised by progressive investors and financial professionals. It is with the aim of extending these toolsets to a broader scope of DeepTech and Longevity Industrialisation stakeholders and decision makers, including governments and policy makers, that the Group has unveiled their 5 new DeepTech and GovTech Big Data Analytical Systems and Dashboards at the landmark GovTech 2022 Conference.

Similar to DeepTech and Longevity, the GovTech industry sits at the intersection of national health and economic policy, and there is no doubt that governments, investors, start-ups, citizens, and all other stakeholders stand to benefit from the advancements across these technology sectors.

​

Published in