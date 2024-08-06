Could paper waste be the future of low carbon heat and electricity?

A grant in excess of £59,000 has been awarded to the University of Salford’s Dr Silvia Tedesco, by the Biomass Biorefinery Network (BBNet), to conduct research aimed at decarbonising the paper industry.

Silvia, who is an Associate Professor for Sustainability within Salford Business School’s Centre for Sustainable Innovation (CSI), has received the funding to determine opportunities for converting paper sludge into biogas through biological degradation. This in turn has the potential to provide low carbon heat and electricity, while by-products could be recycled into green building materials.

According to the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, natural gas made up 33% of total energy production last year and, while demand is slowing, it remains a major contributor to the UK’s primary energy consumption.

The paper and pulp industry has been identified as energy intensive by the government. As one of the key national sectors that is heavily reliant on burning natural gas, the government set out a strategy and 2050 action plan to drive the sector’s decarbonisation for a greener future, as direct fuel use continues to be dominated by the fossil fuel industry.

Applying a circular economy principle approach, Silvia’s research will help determine the opportunities available to convert paper waste into renewable gas for the generation of low carbon heat and electricity. The research will also explore whether there’s scope to recycle residues into greener cladding panels for use in construction.

The research will be conducted by the team at the University’s Centre for Sustainable Innovation and led by Dr Silvia Tedesco, in collaboration with BBNet and industrial partners, E4 Structures Ltd, as well as a Manchester-based paper mill.

Silvia adds: “I’m passionate about contributing to the government’s road to net zero strategy and reducing carbon emissions by helping organisations to reduce their environmental footprint. This research will play an incredibly important role in that.

“At the Centre we are dedicated to promoting sustainable business practices that prioritise environmental responsibility and long-term societal wellbeing, and we’re confident this research will play an instrumental role to decarbonise an incredibly energy intensive sector.”

The Biomass Biorefinery Network (BBNet) is funded by the Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council (BBSRC). The network supports industrial and academic practitioners to work together to develop new and improved processes for the conversion of non-food biomass into sustainable fuels, chemicals and materials, with the aim of reducing greenhouse gas emissions and contributing to global net zero targets.