What has Nano Learning, Blockchain and Entrepreneur skills got to do with #ResultsDay? | FE Soundbite Edition 759

Welcome to FE Soundbite Edition 759, August 17th, 2024. What has Nano Learning, Blockchain and Entrepreneur skills got to do with #ResultsDay?

From record-breaking T Level passes to shocking employment stats for people with disabilities, we’re covering the highs and lows of this week’s FE world.

Gavin’s Reflective Perspective

Wow, busy week this week and this week is traditionally the week that most people start to come back from their summer breaks… as Thursday was A Level, T Level and L3 / VTQ / BTEC results day. If you missed our famous Results Day sector reaction piece.. it is an epic one with 53 different thought leaders commenting and sharing their views on Results Day..part 1.. Then check it out! This is just part 1, next Thursday 22nd August is Results Day part 2 (GCSE and Level 1 / 2).

Top notes from Results Day 1 are:

Over 1 million qualifications awarded

7,000+ T Level passes – double last year’s figures

STEM subjects and Maths seeing big growth in A Levels.

Results Day and Latest ONS Jobs data in the same week… got me thinking

This week we also had the latest ONS Labour Market Stats. With a shocking mere 53% of Working-Age People with Disabilities are Employed! UK economic inactivity rate (for people aged 16 to 64 years) was estimated at 22.2% in April to June 2024.

Labour Market Reality Check

Which is interesting.. thinking of qualifications and Level 3 results… are these matching to jobs in the local area to the learner, or our industrial strategy? A quick in the know: We have a cracker of an article from Deirdre Hughes coming next week that unpacks and explores this theme more. Keep an eye out as it is very thought provoking!

Linking Results Day to Nano Learning, Blockchain and Entrepreneurship Skills

Two cool articles this week, that link to results day and ONS… but not in an obvious way were Staying Relevant: Top 3 Education Trends for 2024 By Eric Debétaz, Education Consultant at EHL Hospitality Business School. Which re-kicked off the idea of Nano Learning for learners and use of Blockchain for security and transparency… and Gemma Williams article on AI and Automation: Understanding the Impact on Future Entrepreneurs. Seeing as many GenZ’s are keen to be entrepreneurs and AI will certainly impact their working lives. Interesting articles to mash together and step back and think of general qualifications and labour market.

Exclusive Thought Leadership

Our Top 3 Thought Leadership Articles This Week

Reviewing the qualifications landscape: insights from employers By Alison Morris, Head of Policy at the Skills Federation (also known as Federation for Industry Sector Skills & Standards), Justine Fosh, CEO of Cogent Skills and Phil Beach, CEO of Energy & Utility Skills

It’s not just A Level students receiving their results. Are T Levels our best kept secret? By Alice Gardner, CEO of the Edge Foundation

Staying Relevant: Top 3 Education Trends for 2024 By Eric Debétaz, Education Consultant at EHL Hospitality Business School

This Week, We Have Also Had Some Other Epic Exclusives!

Green Skills Gap: Take Influence from Wales By Andy Lord, Founder and CEO of Hydrogen Safe

Exam Results and the Future of Work By Dr Rashmi Mantri, Managing Director of the British Youth International College.

AI and Automation: Understanding the Impact on Future Entrepreneurs By Gemma Williams, HR Consultant.

What’s New in the World of FE?

Big Announcements

Major new contracts awarded for T Levels By The Institute for Apprenticeships & Technical Education (IFATE)

ONS Labour Market: Only 53% of Working-Age People with Disabilities are Employed By Office for National Statistics (ONS)

UCU: 81% of students back fair pay, closing college and school teacher pay gap By University and College Union (UCU)

Thousands of young people secure place at top choice of university By Department for Education (DfE)

Bridget Phillipson praises pupils and teachers ahead of exam results By Department for Education (DfE)

Voices

What is Needed from the Devolution of Adult Skills By Gareth John, Director of Accountancy Apprenticeship provider, First Intuition… the last article in what was a brilliant mini series by Gareth.

Level 3 qualifications offer ideal route to high-skilled jobs By Claire Williams, Director of Marketing, Stoke on Trent College

In The Know

By Danny O’Meara, Digital Project Manager, FE News

By Gavin O’Meara, CEO and Founder, FE News and FE Careers