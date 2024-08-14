Bridget Phillipson praises pupils and teachers ahead of exam results

Education Secretary congratulates students on results day for their hard work and perseverance in the face of adversity

Hundreds of thousands of students to receive A level, T Level and other vocational and technical qualification results today

Grades expected to be broadly similar to last year with young people going on to take their next step whether that’s university, an apprenticeship or employment

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson has praised pupils and teachers for their hard work and dedication as students prepare to receive their A level, T Level and other vocational and technical qualifications today (Thursday 15 August).

Results day is one of the most important days in the calendar for students, parents and teachers as hundreds of thousands of young people prepare for the next chapter of their lives, whether that’s university, an apprenticeship or the job of their dreams.

Students receiving their A level results are expected to receive broadly similar grades to last year, where 75.4% of students received a C or above and 26.5% received an A or above, with grading in England back to pre-pandemic levels for the second year in a row.

Young people will also receive T Level as well as other vocational and technical qualification results, giving them the skills needed to progress.

University continues to be a popular option for young people, with over 320,000 UK 18-year-olds applying this year – the second highest on record. The majority of those will receive a place at their first-choice university and UCAS will also support thousands of students to access places using Clearing.

Alongside the celebration of students’ hard work, results days also expose some of the inequalities across the education system, including regional disparities in attainment and access to higher education.

The government will put education back at the forefront of national life and break down those barriers to opportunity, helping improve children’s life chances regardless of their background.

Education Secretary, Bridget Phillipson said:

“Students up and down the country should be incredibly proud of what they have achieved. I want congratulate them all and to send my thanks to all the fantastic teachers and staff who have shown such dedication in supporting young people to reach this stage.

“Young people deserve enormous credit for what they have achieved, in the face of both the huge disruption of recent years, and in too many cases the inequality that goes hand in hand with young people’s backgrounds. I am determined to break down these barriers to opportunity so every young person can pursue their dreams and thrive.

“I hope young people everywhere can celebrate their results and look forward to their next step – be that university, an apprenticeship or beginning their careers.”

In cases where a student does not achieve their predicted grades, it is common for them to still be offered a place by their preferred universities.

There’s a huge amount of support on hand if students or parents have questions:

Students’ school or college – or the admissions team at the university to which they are applying – should be their first port of call.

Students can also get advice by visiting the Get Help with Exam Results hub on the National Careers Service website. Students can also contact an expert careers adviser by webchat through the National Careers Service website or by calling 0800 100 900.

UCAS’s Clearing hotline on 0371 468 0 468 is open to help students understand their options.

The online ‘Clearing Plus’ service will help match students to courses with entry requirements that align with the grades they achieved.

For young people who have not yet decided on their next steps, there are a variety of high-quality options available, including apprenticeships and higher technical qualifications, that will enable them to gain the skills they need to kickstart great careers. Students can explore their options through the Skills for Careers website.

GCSE grades will be released on Thursday 22 August 2024.