Your Guide to Thriving in AI-Powered Contact Centres

AI is changing the game in contact centres. Want to keep up? In this article we will explore how you can stay ahead and grow your career. We’re breaking down what’s happening now, what’s coming next, and how you can be ready. With 92% of businesses planning to invest in AI tools in 2024, it’s clear that AI isn’t just a trend – it’s the future. Let’s look at how you can make the most of these changes.

The role of a contact centre agent has changed dramatically over the years. Let’s take a look at how things used to be, what’s happening now, and what you can expect in the future.

Back Then: Remember when agents just answered calls and followed scripts? Those days are gone. It was all about sticking to the script and handling as many calls as possible, with little room for creativity or problem-solving.

Now: Today, you’re working with AI that helps route calls, analyse customer data, and even automate responses. AI tools are your new best friends, helping you provide faster, more personalised service. According to a recent study, 78% of contact centres now use AI to assist agents in real-time, making your job more efficient and dynamic.

Coming Up: In the future, you’ll be the go-to person for using AI to create amazing customer experiences. Think of yourself as an AI coach. You’ll guide AI systems to better understand and respond to customer needs, ensuring every interaction is amazing. Imagine being able to predict customer issues before they happen and resolving them proactively – that’s the future.

Supervisors and Managers, Your Roles are Evolving Too

Supervisors and managers are not immune to the changes brought by AI. Here’s how your responsibilities are shifting and what you’ll need to succeed.

Back Then: Supervisors and managers used to just watch over agents and handle tough calls. Your main tasks were scheduling, monitoring performance, and stepping in when things got complicated.

Now: Today, you need to know how to work with AI, keep things running smoothly, and make sure everyone’s on the same page. You’re not just a supervisor anymore; you’re a tech-savvy leader. A recent report shows that 64% of contact centre managers are now involved in AI training and implementation, ensuring that both tech and team are in sync.

Coming Up: Tomorrow’s leaders will need to be AI experts, always finding new ways to use tech to improve the customer experience. You’ll be at the forefront of innovation, constantly looking for ways to integrate new AI solutions and train your team to use them effectively. It’s about being a visionary, someone who can see the big picture and lead the team through the ever-evolving AI technology.

Must-Have Skills for the Future

Having the right skills is essential to stay relevant and thrive. Let’s dive into the essential abilities you need to develop to keep up with the AI revolution in contact centres.

Tech Know-How: If you want to stay ahead, you need to get comfy with AI and data analysis. Start with the basics – take courses like “AI for Customer Service” and “Machine Learning 101.” These will give you a solid foundation and make you more confident in using tech tools.

People Skills: Don’t forget the human touch. Being great at talking to people, showing empathy, and being adaptable is just as important as tech skills. Sign up for workshops that help you improve these essential abilities. Customers still crave personal connections, even in an AI-driven world.

Keep Learning: The learning never stops. Platforms like Coursera and LinkedIn Learning are gold mines for new skills. Stay updated with webinars and industry events – they’re perfect for keeping your finger on the pulse of what’s new in AI and customer service.

How to Upskill and Stay Relevant

Staying ahead of the curve means constantly improving and adapting. Here are some practical ways to upskill and ensure you remain a valuable asset in your contact centre.

Learn on the Job: The best way to learn is by doing. Get hands-on with AI tools. Volunteer to help with AI training in your contact centre and provide feedback on how it’s working. This practical experience is invaluable.

Take Courses: Enroll in specific AI upskilling courses. Certifications can make a big difference and show your commitment to learning. Look for courses that are recognised in the industry – they can really boost your resume.

Find a Mentor: Learn from those who’ve been there. A good mentor can guide you through the changes and help you grow. They’ve seen it and done it and can offer advice, support, and insider tips.

Steps to Move Up the Ladder

Looking to advance your career? Here’s a step-by-step guide to help you climb the ladder, from agent to supervisor, and then to manager, in an AI-driven contact centre.

From Agent to Supervisor: Want to move up? Start by building your leadership skills and learning about AI tools. Volunteer for leadership roles and take relevant courses. Show that you’re proactive and eager to take on more responsibility.

From Supervisor to Manager: If you’re aiming for a manager role, focus on strategic thinking and project management. Get advanced AI training and show you can lead bigger projects. Demonstrate that you can think big and manage complex tasks.

Get Involved: Dive into AI projects and cross-functional teams. Be part of the innovation labs and contribute your ideas. The more involved you are, the more you’ll learn and grow. Plus, it shows your initiative and willingness to be a part of the future.

Remember, this journey is all about staying curious, being proactive, and constantly upskilling. Embrace the changes, and you’ll thrive in the AI-powered world of contact centres.

Jason Roos, CEO of contact centre as a service provider Cirrus, says,

“The integration of AI in contact centres is not just a trend, it’s a revolution. Upskilling is no longer optional; it’s essential for survival and growth in this industry. The skills in demand will include a blend of technical know-how, especially in AI and data analysis, and strong interpersonal skills. Understanding how to use AI tools to enrich customer experiences will be a key differentiator for successful agents and managers.”

Final Thoughts

Stay ahead by keeping up with AI advancements. Your career will thank you. The world of contact centres is changing fast, and those who continue to learn, stay flexible, and get involved with AI initiatives will thrive. Embrace these changes, upskill regularly, and be part of the exciting future of AI-powered customer service.

By Sandra Haworth, Marketing Director, Cirrus