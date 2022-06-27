Edtech Genius Group Announces Young Entrepreneur Academy

Young Entrepreneur Academy set to prepare children for a radically uncertain future

The Young Entrepreneur Academy run by Genius School, owned by leading edtech Genius Group, returns this summer to prepare children for a radically uncertain future.

The course gives children and teenagers the skills and entrepreneurial training to not only build their own fully functioning digital business within two weeks, but also ensure they have the understanding of how to create a job for themselves in later life. The academy is made up of two camps with juniors (10-13 years old) and teens (14-18 years old).

The program is running from 8th – 19th August 2022 and students will spend one to two hours a day learning how to launch their own business. From being a podcaster to building an app or having an online store, they will learn the strategies, skills, and know-how to put a business plan into action.

The course is delivered with live mentor sessions and live implementation sessions. Each student has their own personal facilitator to guide them toward their final plan. Participants who complete their business plans will also have the opportunity to be in the running to win awards.

Just some of the Young Entrepreneur Academy highlights include:

Improvement in confidence, self-esteem and grades. Genius School utilise teaching and facilitation methods that are proven to increase confidence, create deeper connections, and strengthen family relationships.

Learn how to effectively and quickly collaborate with others to develop highly effective communication, teamwork, and leadership skills.

Get to work with expert faculty mentors who will provide thought-provoking content to help develop an entrepreneurial mindset.

Access to a dedicated facilitator who will offer guidance on how to set up a working business model and learn how to create their own job.

Enjoy accelerated learning, with the opportunity to create a brand-new business.

Roger James Hamilton, Co-Founder and CEO of Genius School and Founder and CEO of Genius Group comments:

“The current education system is geared up to teach your children how to get a job but when they leave school, what jobs will there be for them to apply for? The one size fits all model of education is failing our children, resulting in learning experiences that are disengaging, irrelevant and redundant. The education system has not changed in over 100 years and yet today everything has changed.”

“At the Young Entrepreneur Academy, your child will learn how to ‘create a job’ without needing to ‘get a job’. Each student will be connected to one global school where we are learning and growing together.”

This 2-week microschool will empower 60 young people to launch their own digital businesses as entrepreneurs. To find out more please visit: https://school.geniusu.com/yea/

