ETF launches updated Digital Teaching Professional Framework

The Education and Training Foundation (ETF) has today (27 June 2023) launched an updated version of its Digital Teaching Professional Framework (DTPF).

The DTPF is a competency framework designed for teachers and trainers in the Further Education and Training sector. It emphasises the fusion of effective pedagogy with technology to enhance learning, outlining three competency levels: ‘Exploring’, ‘Adopting’, and ‘Leading’.

The framework has been revised to reflect important recent developments in the sector and to improve accessibility:

The DTPF now cross-references five key models: ETF Professional Standards for Teachers and Trainers, ETF Professional Standards for Aspiring Leaders, ETF Professional Standards for Middle Leaders, Jisc’s Digital Capabilities Framework, and the EU Framework for Digital Competence of Educators (DigCompEdu).

The scope of the DTPF has been expanded with the addition of a section focused specifically on Hybrid Teaching to take account of evolving instructional methods.

The colour coding for ‘Performance Stage 3: Leading’ has been updated for enhanced accessibility, making it easier to use.

The update was undertaken in collaboration with internal and external stakeholders including Jisc, and with valuable input from FE colleagues at provider institutions – including Coleg Sir Gâr and Coleg Ceredigion, the NPTC Group of Colleges, North Hertfordshire College, Weymouth College, Loughborough College, and Step2Skills – to ensure the relevance and practicality of the Hybrid Teaching element.

It is designed to support practitioners across the diverse areas of the Further Education and Training sector, utilising clear and accessible language and avoiding jargon and obscure technological terms. Most of the competencies it describes are relevant to practitioners throughout the sector.

The framework’s full version primarily targets leaders, managers and HR professionals, providing detailed activities and cross-referencing to other professional frameworks. A concise reference guide focused on competency statements is also available for practical use.

It is accompanied by free, online, bite-sized training modules. Users are encouraged to utilise the Jisc Discovery tool alongside the DTPF to identify their training needs and enhance their teaching and training practices.

The Digital Teaching Professional Framework can be accessed on the dedicated pages of the ETF website. Also available on the website are the Professional Standards for Teachers and Trainers and Professional Standards for Leaders.

