Genius Group Launches DBA and MBA programs with Swiss School of Business and Management

Genius Group, a leading entrepreneur edtech and education group, has announced the launch of its International Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) and an MBA program in Data Science, in a strategic partnership with Swiss School of Business and Management (SSBM). With the rapidly evolving technology and AI advancements, it is necessary to develop the next generation of data-aware leaders who can navigate through the complexities of big data.

SSBM is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs (ACBSP), and through this partnership, Genius Group will now be offering one of the highest postgraduate degrees (DBA) in academic management education, with a focus on entrepreneurship. This association is aligned with Genius Group’s lifelong learning vision on empowering professional and personal success for all students seeking to build their entrepreneurial careers.

The DBA program has specialisation in over 12 domains including Data Science, Machine Learning and Business Analytics as well as adoption of Artificial Intelligence and exponential growth strategies. It is targeted at senior working professionals who want to fast track to the C-Suite with entrepreneurial skills. The DBA program has a blend of online learning combined with thesis support from dedicated thesis supervisors from SSBM, Geneva. The faculty comprises industry experts and academic centres such as the University of Rome, University of Florence, University of St. Gallen and Penn State.

This ACBSP accredited, 24-month International DBA program will feature global thought leaders and New York Times bestselling authors in entrepreneurship, leadership and technology including Peter Diamandis, Salim Ismail and Roger Hamilton.

The MBA in Data Science is for managers and leaders that want to explore the world of data, Artificial Intelligence (“AI”), machine learning and the science behind data management. This MBA program will equip students with the skills to understand and analyse complex data sets necessary to improve business operations and manage teams more effectively. Students will also learn how to effectively communicate their findings to stakeholders and implement data-driven strategies in their organisations.

Roger Hamilton, CEO of Genius Group said, “We are excited to partner with Swiss School of Business and Management Geneva to bring these programs to our learners and expand our network of top universities. The business landscape is evolving rapidly, and we have seen a big demand for a new generation of entrepreneurial leadership that is more in tune with the rapid advances in technology we are experiencing. With SSBM’s innovative and unique curriculum, we are excited to offer these programs for the next generation of entrepreneurial leaders.”

Ivana Silic, CEO of SSBM Geneva said: “We are thrilled to expand our educational programs with Genius Group to offer educational excellence and our expertise in business education through our innovative cutting-edge technology and our high-quality learning experience.”

The MBA in Data Science will be available to students starting April 2023. For more information, please visit the University Campus of GeniusU website.

Published in