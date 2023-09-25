Genius Group Launches Genius Metaversity 2.0 in Partnership with Vatom and Genius X

Genius Group, a leading entrepreneur Edtech and education group, has launched Genius Metaversity 2.0, a virtual reality learning environment in partnership with Genius X and Vatom to hold educational courses and summits in the Metaverse.

Genius Metaversity 2.0, an upgrade and expansion of Genius Metaversity 1.0 launched in June 2023, is set to roll out additional features over the next three months:

Access to a virtual 3D world, compatible with laptops and desktops, integrated into GeniusU, Genius Group’s Edtech platform.

A centralised hub for students to connect with their Genie AI, discover their talents, passions, and purposes, enhancing their personalised learning experience.

Four virtual campuses: Entrepreneur Campus, Investor Campus, University Campus, and School Campus, each featuring a thriving community, lead mentors, course content, GEMS (student credits), and a calendar of live courses and events.The introduction of a Partner Portal for faculty and community partners, enabling certification and utilisation of GeniusU’s AI-driven tools to create global classrooms and offer courses.

Additionally, Genius Metaversity has established partnerships with Vatom, providing the virtual environment and 3D platform for both Genius Metaversity 1.0 and 2.0, and with GeniusX, responsible for the architecture and design of campuses, partner portals, and global classrooms in Genius Metaversity 2.0.

Genius Group’s founder, Roger Hamilton, says:

“We are excited to build on our partnership with Vatom and to welcome GeniusX who are bringing their innovative designs to our Metaversity. GeniusX has built a leadership position in virtual worlds for learning with the Retreat App on the Meta Store. With the partners we have assembled, together with the current AR/VR projects and plans our partners have with well known entities in this space, we are excited to be working with pioneers in the new world of gamified, virtual learning. We believe the future of education is in personalised, gamified, immersive learning, and Genius Metaversity is a key part of our plan to strive to remain at the cutting edge of the advances currently taking place in Edtech.”

Eric Pulier, founder of Vatom says:

“Genius Metaversity is exactly the kind of project that Vatom’s platform and set of tools have been designed for. We are excited to integrate our world-building tools and avatars with GeniusU’s partner portal, campuses and Genie AI. We also see potential in being able to extend Genius Metaversity’s campus model to companies building their own global classrooms to train and certify their teams and customers.”

Nick Janicki, CEO and co-founder of GeniusX says:

“This partnership is a fantastic opportunity to apply our unique learning methodologies into Genius University, which was first showcased in the Meta VR store. With the addition of GeniusX’s design expertise specific to virtual worlds we look forward to accelerating the timeline in making Genius Metaversity available via fully immersive VR headsets and devices.”

The partnership came into play at Genius Group’s Global AI Entrepreneur Summit, held on September 6 and 7, 2023where around 6,000 entrepreneurs registered to attend. Each participant had access to their own Genie AI, providing personalised guidance and learning. They also had virtual avatars, enabling them to interact in a global classroom, connect with mentors, and join various courses.

