‘Human oversight essential for successful GenAI implementation,’ says leading data scientist and AI expert

A leading data scientist and author has highlighted the indispensable role of human oversight when it comes to successful implementation of generative AI.

Speaking at Surrey Business School, part of the University of Surrey, Dr Iain Brown told an audience of more than 90 business analytics students and recent graduates that they have “a critical role and a responsibility to be the future stewards of generative AI in a rapidly evolving job market” as they embark on careers in technology.

“Education serves as the cornerstone of innovation in AI, providing the ethical framework and critical skills necessary for future leaders in technology,” he explained.

Dr Brown is Head of Data Science for Northern Europe at SAS, a leader in data and AI. He has also recently published a book entitled ‘Mastering Marketing Data Science: A Comprehensive Guide for Today’s Marketers’ which offers valuable insights for enhancing skills and understanding in both fundamental and complex aspects of marketing data science.

He was keynote speaker at the Talent Connect event held at Surrey Business School to match analytics students and graduates with SAS customers, including HMRC. The students are seeking roles as data analysts, business analysts and in business analytics.

Introducing the event, Dr Abhijit Sengupta, Head of the Department of Business Analytics and Operations at Surrey Business School, said:

“We are delighted that SAS have accredited our teaching in data mining and text analytics and to be hosting this milestone event with the SAS team. Today reflects our commitment to our work with students and employers to develop graduates ready for the real world.”

There is huge appetite for generative AI since ChatGPT was launched in November 2022, and it is set to have a transformational impact across industry and wider society. However, the journey is not without its hurdles. Companies are grappling with integration complexities, cost management, and the broader implications of ethical AI use.

SAS has carried out extensive research in association with Coleman Parkes looking at how businesses plan to use generative AI and some of the challenges they’re facing. A sample of 200 decision-makers representing different industries across the UK & Ireland revealed that 90% are planning to invest in generative AI for 2024/25. However, more than half (54%) are concerned that they do not have the skills in-house to utilise the technology effectively.