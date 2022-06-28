Immersify Dental targets 100,000 users as it launches new subscription service for dentistry students

Immersify Dental, the interactive learning resource for dental students created by Immersify Education, aims to become the go to platform for educational resources as it launches a new content subscription service to make the learning experience more accessible and enjoyable for students.

The platform, which utilises augmented reality, gamification and personalisation to create engaging learning experiences, is already being used by tens of thousands of dentistry students across the UK, US, Australia and India, predominantly via their universities/colleges. Queen Mary University and Cardiff University are amongst the learning institutions currently offering the platform to their students.

However, due to huge demand from thousands of students who can’t all access the platform via a learning provider, Immersify Dental is making all of its premium content available via an individual paid subscription service. This means the learning platform is now available to anyone studying, practising or interested in dentistry, regardless of whether or not their university or college is signed up.

As well as supporting students with their learning by combining the theoretical understanding of dentistry and practical experience, Immersify Dental enables students to connect with learners, academics and professionals from different universities and countries. This has allowed the platform to create and support an engaged community of dental students and professionals, many of whom feed in directly into the development of learning materials, meaning the platform is designed with students, for students.

“Here at Immersify Education, we’re really passionate about supporting and enhancing the learning experience of the next and current generation and this is why we’ve decided to expand our Immersify Dental platform. Immersify offers an accessible, inclusive way of learning by utilising advanced technology, interactive experiences, expert content, and gamified and personalised learning – making Immersify Dental the ultimate platform for dental students and professionals!

“From undergraduate dental students and hygiene and therapy students to dental nurses, dental technicians and dental professionals, the platform provides a one-of a-kind, educational platform for all to learn, experience and connect.” comments Chloe Barrett, CEO, Immersify Education.

During her time studying dentistry, Chloe experienced first-hand the frustration of not having content and resources available that made the learning experience fun and interactive. Then, when Chloe was developing a chain of dental training academies, she spotted there was a gap in the market for a platform which bridges the gap between the theoretical and practical elements of dentistry – this is ultimately what led to her joining forces with her co-founder, Maxwell Boardman, and starting Immersify Education.

Since establishing the business, Chloe and her team have secured two rounds of investment, while the business has won various accolades and was recognised as one to watch in Tech Nation’s 2019 ‘rising stars’ scheme.

“We have ambitious growth plans for over the coming years, including reaching the 100,000 users mark on Immersify Dental. We’re really excited to be able to make the Immersify Dental platform more accessible and the long-term goal is to make the platform the Netflix of educational content!” concludes Chloe.

Immersify Dental can be downloaded for free from the Google Play and Apple App Stores.

