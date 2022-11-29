Metaverse Education Alliance Announced During MetaExpo Singapore

Learnoverse and BitDegree announce during MetaExpo Singapore a global initiative to federate Web3 and Metaverse industry leaders.

At the official education side event of MetaExpo Singapore, the Web3 and Metaverse Education, Danielius Stasiulis, CEO of Learnoverse and BitDegree, inaugurated the Metaverse Education Alliance (MEA), a global initiative aimed at promoting cooperation among leading Web3 and Metaverse EdTech operators and related stakeholders.

The Forum included panels and addresses by prominent Web3 and Metaverse ecosystem developers, investors and educators. Danielius Stasiulis shared a panel discussion with Taizo Son, CEO of Mistletoe Inc., one of the most prolific investors in Asia. Their talk focused on repositioning the Asian market as the next global hotspot for Web3 and Metaverse education. Darius Gaidys, Ambassador of Lithuania to Singapore, celebrated the stronger ties that Asia and the Baltic States are establishing thanks to increasing collaboration activity in the tech sector.

“The conference was overflowing with energy,” said Stasiulis following the event. “The potential for Web3 and the Metaverse is huge, and it is very clear what we need in order to actuate that potential: Talent. The Metaverse Education Alliance is a crucial step that the ecosystem must take in educating the next generation of Web3 and Metaverse builders. The next chapter in the Metaverse is being written at moments like these, when people say ‘I’m in’”.

According to projections reported at the Forum, 70 to 150 million talents are required to realize the Metaverse by 2030. Web3 education being a key prerequisite to the construction of the Metaverse, some 7 million educators are needed to train the next generation of Metaverse builders. Forum participants agreed that at this stage of market development, the Web3 and Metaverse ecosystem should take collective action in creating educational programs for talent production with initiatives such as MEA.

As part of the MEA Pledge, members pledge to uphold common goals such as ensuring equal-opportunity learning, making education accessible globally and constructing mechanisms for accountable accreditation of educational content. At the time of writing, the following companies have joined the alliance: Crypto Guilds, FIO Protocol, Pax World, Agora and Unstoppable Domains.

For more information on the Metaverse Education Alliance, visit http://metaed3.com/.

