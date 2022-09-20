RiseBack, first EdTech platform to offer Affordable Undergraduate & Graduate degree programs to American Students

“Students & Professionals can study from the comfort of their homes and upgrade their careers”

“RiseBack is a small step in empowering the professionals to earn their future without Student Debt, this would make them more confident achieving their higher professional goals, leading to higher disposable income triggering economic activity”

Malik further said that “India became a global software hub now India can be global hub for affordable university education to world”

USA/INDIA

Recently Indian American Social Entrepreneur Dr. Tausif Malik launched the EdTech platform RiseBack.org offering Affordable University Degree programs such as Undergraduate & Graduate degree programs to students & professionals in the USA & Africa starting at $75 per month.

RiseBack has partnered with leading Indian Universities to offer Affordable Colleges Degree to Students & professionals .

Dr. Malik said “The current situation in America doesn’t offer affordable undergraduate & graduate degree programs to students. RiseBack would be a game-changing idea and would trigger paradigm shift or a disruptor in the American Education system”.

Students can study for Undergraduate & Graduate degrees at affordable fees and they don’t need to worry about the High cost of Education & Student debt. RiseBack wants to focus on offering affordable Undergraduate & Graduate degree programs to students, as academic degree programs paves the foundation for higher-paying jobs and education.

The objective of RiseBack is to leverage globalization by connecting students with Indian Universities, so they achieve their personal and their family’s dream of going to college.

Indian universities are established under the University Grants Commission of India, hence degrees are accepted globally, hence students can pursue their professional and academic careers.

Due to COVID-19 many individuals felt the need to do a career change and a University Degree can help them achieve their professionals goals. But, majority of countries have expensive education, such as USA, Canada, UK, GCC countries, African countries, & South Asian countries.

Expensive education creates hurdles for majority of individuals to pursue degree programs.

Malik concludes that $75 per month would remove this hurdle and help individuals to achieve their dreams and help create educated talent pool for companies to hire and drive economy.

Indian Universities over the years created super successful alumni who are heads of Fortune 500 companies, Noble Laureates, Scientists, Academicians, IT Professionals, Serial Entrepreneurs & investors.

Students & professionals from across the globe can visit at RiseBack.org to know more about the degree programs.

RiseBack benefits to students?

Affordable Education Study from the comfort of home Work and Study Path to earn and achieve professional goals

What is RiseBack?

EduTech Platform connecting Students with Indian universities to earn their Undergraduate degree. RiseBack additionally service offers – Skill & Professional Training & Certification Programs * US Evaluation of Degrees assistance * Recruitment assistance * Internship assistance * Incubation & Acceleration services for Students Startups

How does RiseBack work?

RiseBack is an EduTech platform, where students can review, choose and register for Undergraduate degree programs – B.A, B.Com, BBA, BCA & Masters (Graduate) degree programs MA, M.Com, MBA, MCA degree programs offered by Indian Universities. The Indian Universities directly deliver the lectures, assignments, and tests to the students.

RiseBack offers value-added courses related to their Undergraduate & Graduate degree program or as per their career objectives.

