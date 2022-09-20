ReadSpeaker Announces Text-to-Speech Integration and Certified Partnership with Moodle, the World’s Largest Learning Platform￼

ReadSpeaker text-to-speech tools for all learners now bring accessibility and learning options to thousands of institutions and millions of learners on the Moodle Learning Management Platform

BOSTON – September 20, 2022 – ReadSpeaker, the most trusted, independent digital voice and text-to-speech provider for educational institutions and innovative brands worldwide today announced that it is now a Certified Integration Partner with the world’s largest learning platform, Moodle. With this partnership, students can listen to content on the Moodle LMS anywhere, any time and on any device and they can select from hundreds of different voices in over 50 languages.

As of September 1, ReadSpeaker’s accessibility and engagement tools are fully integrated into Moodle LMS, expanding learning opportunities for more than 200 million learners. ReadSpeaker is the first text-to-speech provider to become a Certified Integration Partner with Moodle.

“Text to speech is a great equalizer and force multiplier for online learning, opening new and exciting pathways for engagement and mastery for millions of students, not just those needing accommodations,” said Roy Lindemann, Chief Marketing Officer for ReadSpeaker. “This partnership is extremely significant to the institutions and students we both serve, including those needing accommodations and those who simply want added capabilities to engage with learning materials.”

ReadSpeaker’s text-to-speech solutions for education and voice technology resources for schools, universities, community colleges, NGOs, corporations and other education institutions, transform written text to lifelike spoken audio with the touch of a button. ReadSpeaker tools allow users to engage with content in a wide variety of voices, languages and dialects, while also being able to personalize the reading speed, highlighting, font, text size, colors and more. ReadSpeaker also develops custom voices for institutions and brands, employing sophisticated audio and linguistic AI technology.

In addition to being the world’s largest learning platform with more than 330 million users globally, Moodle is open source and free to use. “The functionality and scope of the ReadSpeaker offerings made them the right partner for Moodle and for our mission, which is to expand access to learning at unprecedented scale,” said Carles Aguiló Collado, Technology Partner Manager at Moodle. “ReadSpeaker is a great innovator in this space and brings our users the most trusted text-to-speech enhanced learning tools available today.”

Originally developed as a tool to support those with learning disabilities, ReadSpeaker’s work with Moodle is not new – the plug-in is already in use in hundreds of Moodle sites. This new, deeply embedded global partnership brings ReadSpeaker’s text-to-speech capabilities to many more providers, institutions, and students.

“In today’s hybrid and connected learning landscape, providing full access to multi-modal learning content is essential for educators and institutions,” said Lindemann. “Being able to offer and deliver whatever resources a student needs, on their own terms and on-demand is no longer a luxury, and this Moodle integration will further set that baseline worldwide.”

For more information about ReadSpeaker for Moodle visit:

https://www.readspeaker.com/education/moodle/

See ReadSpeaker in action: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZwQc7v2Cg98

About ReadSpeaker

For over 20 years, ReadSpeaker has been giving a human-like synthetic voice to more than 10,000 education and industry applications in 70 countries. ReadSpeaker creates custom digital voices and offers more than 200 expressive off-the-shelf voices in over 50 languages to enhance the User Experience through engaging voice interactions. At colleges and universities, K-12 schools, and businesses, ReadSpeaker brings voice to websites and learning content. Learn more at ReadSpeaker.com or on LinkedIn and Twitter (@ReadSpeaker).

About Moodle

Powering hundreds of thousands of learning environments globally, Moodle is trusted by institutions and organizations large and small, including Shell, London School of Economics, State University of New York, Microsoft and the Open University. Moodle’s worldwide numbers across both academic and enterprise level usage makes it the world’s most widely used learning platform.

