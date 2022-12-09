Reed in partnership and Eintech partner to form testing powerhouse

Reed in Partnership, whose Reed Assessment division operates one of Europe’s largest Test Centre networks, has joined forces with Eintech, the provider of the Rogo EdTech software platform, to create a market-leading assessment offering.

The deal, which sees Reed in Partnership making a strategic investment in Eintech, brings together Eintech’s flexible, configurable assessment and e-learning technology with the scale, infrastructure and reputation of Reed’s Test Centre network.

This partnership establishes a new proposition for awarding organisations and large corporate and government clients for which Reed is known. The new proposition covers the spectrum of organisations’ assessment needs, from online testing with remote proctoring, to in-person Test Centres for high stakes examinations, to e-portfolio for evidence-based qualifications, and tailored e-learning for course delivery.

Rhodri Thomas, Managing Director of Reed in Partnership, joins his Reed colleague Louise Edwards in seats on the Eintech board to support future growth. He comments:

“We are delighted to be part of Eintech’s next stage of growth and development. The Eintech team have developed innovative and scalable solutions for the assessment market. Our partnership with Eintech enables Reed Assessment to provide test owners with flexible test delivery either through our Test Centres or via Eintech’s secure remote proctoring technology.”

James Carter, CEO of Eintech, adds:

“This partnership is a natural fit that brings benefits to all. Our remote learning and testing technology is already proven in over 180 countries, and thanks to the reach and dependability of Reed we can now deploy it at an even larger scale, in new testing environments and to a growing client base.”

