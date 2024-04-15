Trinity launches free AI-powered EFL lesson planning assistant

Trinity College London (Trinity) has launched a free AI-powered tool which lets EFL (English as a Foreign Language) teachers create fresh, tailored, and ready-to-use lesson plans in a few clicks. The intuitive tool enables teachers to give previous lesson history, which creates lessons in context to a learning pathway.

Called NoteLab English, this AI platform has been designed to allow teachers to customise lesson plans by age, ability, lesson duration and more — using a variety of audio and visual content to ensure lessons are topical and engaging. It has been developed in close consultation with English language teachers across the globe, which means that teachers can use it knowing that the plans it produces are pedagogically sound.

By using NoteLab English, EFL professionals will be able to quickly generate lessons by grammar topic or lexical set, potentially saving them hours of research and preparation time, and allowing them to spend more time focussing on delivering impactful classroom teaching. Nine out of ten teachers who were given early access to NoteLab English said it would definitely save them time.

NoteLab English allows teachers to create tailor-made, inspiring lessons that are engaging and educational. Its user-friendly, easy to access interface helps teachers create reliable materials for any CEFR-level practice in a matter of minutes.

The new AI-powered tool is the result of Trinity’s commitment and continuing investment in innovation technologies. Last year it released Skill Up!, an AI-driven app that uses gamification techniques to help younger students develop their English language skills.

Erez Tocker, CEO of Trinity College London, says that:

“When we asked teachers what they wanted from an AI lesson plan generator, most wanted a tool that would save them time, be flexible and adaptable enough to tailor lessons to different needs, inspire new ideas, align with the curriculum, and be easy to use.

“Our pioneering new offer means that EFL teachers will no longer need to spend hours researching and organising supplementary material. Teachers will find that NoteLab English will allow them to generate the exact content they need for their teaching requirements, be it large groups, individuals, beginners, or advanced students.

“NoteLab English – along with Skill Up! – is a glimpse of the inventive products we have in store. This is so much more than just a search tool; it will be a transformational for EFL teaching and learning.”

NoteLab English is free to use. Teachers can access it by creating an account at https://notelab.trinitycollege.com/english/teacher/planner