Ufi’s £900k VocTech Activate 2024 grant fund now open

The VocTech Activate 2024 grant fund is now open for applications until 31st January.

Ufi VocTech Trust’s grant fund supports new ideas using technology to get adults learning.

The £900k VocTech Activate grant fund is designed to support the development of early-stage digital tools and approaches with the potential to tackle vocational learning problems and get adults learning.

The grant provides support of between £30,000 and £60,000 for projects lasting up to 12 months.

VocTech Activate provides a supportive environment to scope and test early-stage ideas, helping to prototype designs and work out the next steps necessary on the journey to long-term success. We are focused on supporting sectors, locations, skills levels and individuals who are less well served by existing training and tools.

We encourage ideas which have the potential to transform how vocational learning happens, rooted in a real-world understanding of the problems, issues and opportunities in the vocational sector. We can support ideas for new tech, new markets, new communities of learners and we’re happy to welcome new project teams. The emphasis here is on the ‘new’.

Successful applicants will join a cohort of projects, forming connections with innovators from across the UK and supported by experts in the Ufi community.

We encourage all applicants to attend a grant workshop before applying to the fund. Our online workshops provide an opportunity to find out more about the fund and help ensure it is right for you and your idea.

Find out more and sign-up for an online pre-application workshop here.

