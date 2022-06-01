Unique integration in Nureva Console supports 3rd-party cameras

Nureva Inc., an innovator in advanced audio conferencing solutions, announces the extension of its device management platform to include remote monitoring of third-party cameras. This new functionality in Nureva Console allows IT managers to monitor both the status of their Nureva audio devices and third-party cameras from a single cloud-based platform, to ensure the devices are functioning properly in their meeting rooms and classrooms.

Traditional audio solutions require multiple applications to manage different products in the room, creating complexity and inefficiencies associated with application switching. With Nureva Console, included with the purchase of every Nureva system, it’s easy to monitor the audio and video experience in every space, from anywhere, regardless of the camera manufacturer. IT managers get the benefit of simplified device management combined with the freedom to select the best audio and camera products for their spaces. Nureva Console automatically detects a USB camera and prompts the Nureva Console account admin to add it as a monitored device. Admins can then see device details locally, monitor their readiness status and know when a device needs attention.

Adding support for third-party cameras is part of a broader Nureva strategy to work with leading camera companies on unique integration opportunities made possible by the company’s patented Microphone Mist™ technology. This technology fills a room with thousands of virtual microphones that deliver full-room pickup in a system that is simple to install, deploy and manage. Beyond voice pickup, virtual microphones can be used to capture acoustic positional data and other information to open up exciting camera integration possibilities in the areas of room analytics, insights, and automated camera steering and switching. The goal is to make it much easier for IT managers to deliver a high-quality audio and video experience to their users while giving them the insights needed to better manage and optimize their meeting and learning spaces.

“We are very excited to announce this important first step toward deeper integration between Nureva audio solutions and third-party cameras,” said Nancy Knowlton, Nureva’s CEO. “We look forward to more deeply working with leading camera companies on creative ways to leverage the unique capabilities of our audio technology to provide customers a superior audio and video experience.”

