£800k investment at Telford College

New university-style business suite is created

Telford College has taken delivery of dozens of new desks and chairs as part of a campus upgrade for the new academic year.

Around £800,000 has been spent on improving classroom and computer suites throughout the Telford College campus this year, including the creation of a new business and accounting suite for higher education students.

The college seeks to use local suppliers wherever possible, and has teamed up once again with Chrisbeon, based at Stafford Park in Telford, which has been providing furniture to the college for around 30 years.

Dave Candlin, the college’s director of estates, said:

“We’re very proud of our university-standard facilities, but the world of education is changing fast.

“With new T-Levels coming on stream here in September, new courses in our A level centre, and our higher education offering too, we’ve been busy getting the campus upgraded and renovated for what we’re sure will be another exciting year.”

He added: “We have a long and happy partnership with the team at Chrisbeon, who always provide a terrific service and know exactly what sort of products to recommend to meet our needs.”

The latest renovation has included the creation of a conference and meeting area for up to 50 people, to be used by students on the HNC and HND business, and level four accounting courses.

Teresa Hughes, director of business, digital and professional at Telford College, said: “We were able to secure funding though the higher technical education skills injection fund for the project.

“It has allowed us to create a university-style classroom with a big boardroom in the middle where students can come together and collaborate.

“We also have comfortable breakout spaces where they can make the environment their own, and a nice little study area to work independently with high-spec computers.”

She added: “We’re delighted with this sleek new-look university-style delivery model, which will be extremely beneficial to our students.”

For this latest project, Chrisbeon supplied the college with more than 130 chairs in various configurations, plus stools, soft seating areas, desks, office and conference tables, writing tablets and power modules.

The company has previously provided furniture for the college’s Haybridge restaurant, Rendezvous, Orange Tree, Willow Tree Centre, plus the construction and discovery centres at the Wellington campus.

Partner Craig Hughes said: “We’re proud of our long and happy relationship with Telford College, and were delighted to win this latest tender.

“We’ve been working on concepts and designs with the college for the new suite since February, and are really pleased with the results.

“When you are providing equipment for a task like this, you need a balance of practicality, durability, and modern inspirational designs.”

Chrisbeon supplies furniture which is suitable for heavy use in classroom or common room settings to a large number of schools, colleges and universities across the region.

Published in