A cut above the rest! Hairdressing apprentices receive EPA results! 

Heart of Worcestershire Colleges (HoW College) Hairdressing Apprentices have put their skills to the test and came out head and shoulders above the rest as they successfully passed their End Point Assessment (EPA)

The apprentices, based at the College’s Redditch and Worcester campuses completed their EPA which consists of three assessment methods. The first is a knowledge-based test lasting 60 minutes of 40 multiple choice questions, the second is a practical assessment which lasts for 5.5 hours and includes working on clients to cover consultation, shampoo and condition, cutting colouring and style and finish. And the third assessment is a professional discussion which is underpinned by the portfolio of evidence that has been gathered by the apprentice throughout the apprenticeship.

Speaking about their apprenticeship, Rosie, Hairdressing apprentice said:

“To anyone thinking of doing an apprenticeship in hairdressing, I would definitely recommend! I loved being able to train whilst working in a salon and getting to know the environment. I felt supported by college throughout my whole apprenticeship which resulted in me achieving a distinction! In the future I would love to open my own salon as soon as I have enough confidence and experience to do so.”

