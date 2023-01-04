A good idea which needs to be funded – reaction to the PM’s ‘maths to 18’ plan

One of Yorkshire’s biggest education providers, Luminate Education Group, has backed Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s ambition of ensuring all students study maths until the age of 18.

Mr Sunak is due to announce that aim, as part of a need for the UK to ‘reimagine our approach to numeracy’, in his first speech of 2023 later today (Wednesday 4 January).

According to media briefing notes, in his speech Mr Sunak will argue that ‘in a world where data is everywhere and statistics underpin every job, our children’s jobs will require more analytical skills than ever before’.

Luminate Education Group, whose Further Education members include Leeds City College, Keighley College and Harrogate College, says Mr Sunak’s goal is admirable – but has to be backed by significant funding.

The group’s Deputy CEO and Executive Principal of Leeds City College, Bill Jones, said: “Numeracy is increasingly important for all of us, and especially for young people entering a competitive and ever-evolving job market.

“So we do support the Prime Minister’s aim of ensuring that as many students as possible continue studying maths until the age of 18.

“Colleges and other further education providers will play a crucial role in delivering this goal – but it will only be achievable if we are given proper funding to recruit and retain the maths teachers we need.”

