Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment

A good idea which needs to be funded – reaction to the PM’s ‘maths to 18’ plan

Elisabeth January 4, 2023
0 Comments
Deputy CEO at Luminate Education Group, Bill Jones
1st for epa ad

One of Yorkshire’s biggest education providers, Luminate Education Group, has backed Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s ambition of ensuring all students study maths until the age of 18.

Mr Sunak is due to announce that aim, as part of a need for the UK to ‘reimagine our approach to numeracy’, in his first speech of 2023 later today (Wednesday 4 January).

According to media briefing notes, in his speech Mr Sunak will argue that ‘in a world where data is everywhere and statistics underpin every job, our children’s jobs will require more analytical skills than ever before’.

Luminate Education Group, whose Further Education members include Leeds City College, Keighley College and Harrogate College, says Mr Sunak’s goal is admirable – but has to be backed by significant funding.

The group’s Deputy CEO and Executive Principal of Leeds City College, Bill Jones, said: “Numeracy is increasingly important for all of us, and especially for young people entering a competitive and ever-evolving job market.

“So we do support the Prime Minister’s aim of ensuring that as many students as possible continue studying maths until the age of 18.

“Colleges and other further education providers will play a crucial role in delivering this goal – but it will only be achievable if we are given proper funding to recruit and retain the maths teachers we need.”

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Education, Employability
Published in: Education, Employability
Topics:
Elisabeth

Related Articles

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .