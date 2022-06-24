A weekend in the fast lane for college staff and students at Thirlstane with Sir Jackie

Scotland’s biggest new motoring event took place recently and @BordersCollege was there in force, entering two teams to compete in front of hundreds of spectators.

In its 50th anniversary, Thirlstane Castle hosted a weekend of exhilarating motorsport including a Red Bull F1 car; hundreds of memorabilia – vintage cars, race suits and trophies – from Sir Jackie’s memorable career.

The two college teams, comprising one male motor vehicle student and one all-female from Engineering, Painting and Decorating and School’s Academy, competed in the Jim Clark EV Trophy Challenge.

The motor vehicle team won the wheel change challenge with an impressive time of 14.3 seconds, with the nearest challenger over four seconds behind. In the three sprint heats, the all-female team came in a respectable second place, not far behind the Eyemouth car one who were the winners.

On the Sunday staff members Mark Catto (STEM), Donna Marsh (Painting and Decorating and Les Armstrong (Motor vehicle) along with Jill Lawrie (STEM achievement coach) were kept busy with queues forming to use the College’s racing simulator and sit in the Greenpower cars with huge from families, educational establishments and businesses.

Mark Catto commented:

“What a highly successful weekend with a great outcome. The teamwork between Borders College and Eyemouth, Kelso, and Berwickshire High Schools to showcase the cars and STEM subjects was a sight to behold!

“Congratulations to Eyemouth High school for winning the fastest overall time in the sprint heats and well done to Kelso High school for their trophy success.”

Borders College drivers were –

Girls team – Bonnie Brown, Summer Gillespie and Charlie Robertson.

Boys team – Mark Williamson, David Milligan and Tomasz Kowalczyk.

Mark Catto (STEM Lecturer)

And a thank you to Connor Oswald for his support.

