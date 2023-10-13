Access student scoops special bursary

Congratulations are in order for former Gower College Swansea student Aaliyah Wood who has been chosen as a recipient of the Peter Roberts Collab Group Bursary.

The £2,500 Bursary, which is sponsored by The Skills Network, is awarded annually to just two students in the UK who have studied at a Collab Group college and are either progressing to university or starting their own business.

Aaliyah studied Level 2 Health and Social Care at the College before progressing to complete the Access to Law, where she was taught by Allison Bray and Michael Adams.

“Aaliyah has overcome some real barriers to education and is an incredible inspiration to other students,” says Allison. “In addition to her studies, she intends to start setting up volunteering opportunities in her spare time, and we are all absolutely delighted by her progress. We would all like to wish her the very best as she progresses from further to higher education, studying psychology at Swansea University.”

Peter Roberts was an outstanding Principal at Stockport College and the Leeds City College as well as a former Chair of the Collab Group. He was known throughout the further education sector as a warm, humorous and dedicated professional who was totally committed to the success of his students.

Mark Dawe, CEO of The Skills Network, said:

“We are delighted that The Skills Network is once again partnering with Collab Group to celebrate outstanding achievement in honour of Peter Roberts – and it’s great that this year’s winner is very fitting. We want to congratulate Aaliyah on her success and for being such an inspiration to others. Here at The Skills Network, we recognise that each and every learner is unique, and this award celebrates those who work hard and persevere, regardless of their circumstances.”

