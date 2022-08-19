ACS Cobham students celebrate following outstanding Advanced Placement exam success

Advanced Placement (AP) students at ACS International School Cobham are celebrating after receiving exceptional 2022 exam results, with many set to study at top universities across the globe, including University College London (UK) and Boston College (US).

ACS Cobham, which has a 128-acre campus located in the Surrey countryside, just outside of London, offers US College Board Advanced Placement (AP) courses as part of its High School curriculum. This model allows students to gain AP qualifications as part of their ACS High School Diploma (US) alongside International Baccalaureate (IB) and /or High School courses, or as an additional diploma – the AP Capstone Diploma (APCD) or the AP International Diploma (APID).

From this year’s cohort of 171 students who took AP exams across 34 different subjects, 80% achieved a score of three or more points out of five in at least one subject – meaning they are performing at a university-level standard and have gained college credit for that subject. The average across the school was an impressive score of 3.4.

67 students from ACS Cobham also received prestigious AP Scholar awards this year, which are awarded to outstanding students who score three or higher in three or more full-year AP subjects.

Originating in the US, AP is recognised by 121 UK universities, along with many others worldwide, as a prestigious post-16 qualification. ACS is one of the first international schools around the world, and currently the only school in Europe, to offer the APCD – an additional diploma. Seven ACS Cobham students were awarded the APCD in 2022.

The APID is a globally recognised certificate awarded to students who display exceptional achievement across a variety of disciplines. This year, four ACS Cobham students achieved the accreditation.

AdamPavie, a 2022 graduate at ACS Cobham who plans to study Computer Science at University College London, said: “Apart from the AP giving you college credits after High School, it’s a programme that’s both more advanced and faster paced than normal classes, which I find matches my study methods and speed. It also allows you to delve deeper into subjects you enjoy.”

Barnaby Sandow, Head of School at ACS Cobham, commented:

“Congratulations to each and every one of our graduating AP students – they have done themselves and our school so proud. Over the last couple of years, our young people have demonstrated confidence, resilience and a real enthusiasm for learning – and have developed way beyond the classroom. We are thrilled with their achievements and look forward to seeing them flourish as they head into the world for the next stage of their lives.”

For more information on ACS Cobham’s AP results 2022, please visit: https://www.acs-schools.com/acs-cobham-advanced-placement-ap-results-2022

