ACT win award for workplace wellbeing

ACT Training, Wales’ largest training provider, has won a prestigious accolade at the Mental Health and Wellbeing Awards Wales this month.

ACT, whose mission is ‘improving lives through learning’, took home the Workplace Wellbeing prize at the ceremony on October 2.

The organisation was founded in 1988 and has since gone on to work with more than 14,000 employers, helping 75,000 learners achieve their career goals through apprenticeships, school provisions and training schemes. But the award acknowledged the company’s dedication to its staff in particular, celebrating the programmes and culture in place to promote better mental health and wellbeing within ACT as a workplace.

Staff happiness and engagement are both a core value and strategic aim of the business. So much so that ACT has a designated staff wellbeing and engagement officer in place whose role is to provide holistic support to staff as well as ensure that the business has a consistent approach to wellbeing.



At the awards, ACT was praised for its commitment to underpin wellbeing initiatives including regular staff advisory panels, a true open-door policy with its directors, and a number of schemes and courses to encourage staff to take time out of regular working hours for self-care and improvement.

This is not the first time ACT has been recognised for its dedication to staff wellbeing. The organisation has consecutively been named amongst the Sunday Times’ best 100 places to work as well as held an Investors in Platinum accreditation for a number of years.

Talking of ACT’s focus and approach to wellbeing, Managing Director Richard Spear, said:

“It is fantastic to be recognised for our efforts in such an important part of workday life. It may be obvious but we at ACT believe that if staff are coming into the office happy, then they will do the best that they can do. Given that we work with learners this is especially important not just for staff and the business but for the community we serve.

“We are constantly reviewing and monitoring the effectiveness of our wellbeing initiatives and, while this award win is a fantastic acknowledgment of our commitment, we are always striving to do more for staff and learners.”

ACT Training

Mental Health and Wellbeing Wales Awards

Published in