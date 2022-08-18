Activate Learning’s Bracknell and Wokingham College students celebrate A Level success

Bracknell and Wokingham College would like to congratulate all the students who passed their A Level qualifications today.

The Bracknell and Wokingham College Biology department maintained a 100% pass rate for the second consecutive year, 6% above the pre-pandemic national average. The Further Mathematics department maintained a 100% pass rate for the fourth consecutive year, 4% above the national average from 2018/19.

Physics students also secured a 100% pass rate, 6% above pre-pandemic levels. History students also secured a 93% pass rate.

Eight of the 16 A Level subjects at Bracknell and Wokingham College secured 100% pass rates, putting them above the pre-pandemic national averages (2018/19).

Activate Learning’s Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Cheri Ashby, said:

“I would like to say a massive congratulations to everyone who has passed their A Levels today and got the grades they need to go onto the next stage of their chosen career pathway.

“I know there are a number of students with offers from some of the best universities in the country and I’m incredibly proud of all the hard work they have put in over the past two years to get where they are.

“What our students have achieved today is nothing short of amazing, given the disruption they have experienced to their education during the pandemic. They have demonstrated incredible levels of resilience and commitment to their studies.

“Unfortunately, there will be some of our students who have not done as well as expected today. For these students, we will be working with them to find a solution and make sure they are able to progress onto something they want to do.

“We will also be offering our support to students from other schools and colleges that might not have done as well as expected, as we want to ensure every young person achieves their potential.”

Natasha Wheeler was the college’s top performer, achieving three A* grades in Biology, Chemistry and Mathematics. Natasha finished her A Levels at Bracknell and Wokingham College after relocating, having originally started them at school. She faced challenges while studying but achieved fantastic results through determination and support from her teachers. She will now take up an offer from the University of Oxford, where she will study Medicine.

Natasha said:

“I’m very happy! I had a really good time at college. I joined in September as we moved to the area. Adjusting to studying here was much easier than I thought it would be, as everyone was very nice and welcoming.

“Thank you to all my teachers who were very supportive and checked on me regularly. I hope they miss me!

“I’m very excited about going to the University of Oxford to study Medicine and train to become a doctor.”

Lizzy Hatherley achieved an A* grade in Mathematics, and B grades in Physics and Further Mathematics. She will be studying a master’s degree in Mathematics and Physics at the University of Surrey, with aspirations of becoming a researcher in Astrophysics or Nuclear Physics .

Lizzy said:

“I’m very happy about my grade for Maths. I thought I would have done better in Further Maths but I’ve got my place at university, so never mind.

“I really enjoyed studying at Bracknell and Wokingham College. I much preferred it to school and received a lot of support from my teachers and peers.

“My teachers were really good and gave me lots of support to succeed and were always there to help.

“I’m quite nervous about going to university as it’s a big change, but I’m excited to be studying what I’m more interested in.”

Leah Waughman achieved an A in Biology, a B in Chemistry and a B in Mathematics and is going on to study Biological Sciences at the University of Brighton.

Leah said:

“I’m really happy with my results, especially Biology, as that is the one I really cared about the most.

“I really enjoyed my time here. My teachers were lovely and I was really happy with how much they supported me.

“I’m really excited about going to university. A little nervous, but it will be a good move for me.”

Ellie Wingfield achieved B grades for Mathematics and Further Mathematics. Ellie has chronic fatigue syndrome and was very well supported throughout her studies. She will return to Bracknell and Wokingham College in September to study A Level Physics on a fast-track basis.

Ellie said:

“I’m happy with my results. I did much better than I thought I would have done.

“The teaching was really good. I had Bal and Richard, who were both really good. I could go to them whenever I needed or get in touch with them by email. They were really helpful.

“My experience here has been really good. I was really well supported by the college, my teachers and exam staff, who allowed me to have extra time and rest breaks which helped me to get the results I did.

“Doing A Level Physics here will be hard but I will get through it.”

Bracknell and Wokingham College teaches a wide range of A Levels including accountancy, business, politics and sociology, as well as degrees in children’s development and learning and educational practice. Additionally, our extensive network of business partners means that we provide outstanding apprenticeship opportunities.

