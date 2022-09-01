Ada, the National College for Digital Skills announces expansion to site in the heart of Victoria

Ada, the National College for Digital Skills has announced that it will be expanding and moving to a new home in the heart of London Victoria.

Set up in Tottenham in 2016 to address the talent shortage and lack of diversity in the digital industries by creating a diverse pipeline of talent, Ada is a pioneering college and charity for young people aged 16-24 with 97% of its alumni working in tech or studying advanced degrees. It has reached capacity due to the number of students who want to enrol and take their first step towards an exciting career in the tech sector.

The new building will allow Ada to double their learner numbers in the coming years and Ada’s new premises are purposely designed to deliver a cutting-edge digital education in a vibrant and inclusive environment for learning.

“Spread over six floors, we’ll have room to bring our Sixth Form College and Degree Apprenticeship programmes together under one roof with shared facilities including a cafe, sports hall, games room, contemplation room and a roof terrace with stunning views over London. It will mean that we will be able to offer three new apprenticeship standards by Autumn 2024, launch our Digital T-level programme and roll out pre-apprenticeship short courses.”

You can apply now for a place at Ada’s Sixth Form. Just go to www.ada.ac.uk/admissions

Director of Operations for the National College for Digital Skills, Sophie Clifton said:

“We are so excited to be expanding our career-catapulting programmes. By moving to the heart of London, anyone in Greater London and the South East, with an interest in tech, will be able to benefit from our outstanding teaching and hugely supportive culture. Young people have had a tough few years and Ada offers them a real opportunity to acquire skills sets that will set them apart from their peers and transform their life chances.

Our new state of the art campus in London Victoria will be an amazing hub for our students and staff to collaborate with our wide range of industry partners.

Councillor Tim Roca, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Young People, Learning and Leisure, said:

“We’re really pleased to announce that Ada, the Government’s National College for Digital Skills, a top performing specialist technical college, will be opening its London hub campus in Westminster next year.

This new partnership with Ada will offer amazing opportunities for young people in Westminster to develop new skills and qualifications and help them forge exciting careers for the future.

Starting from September 2023, students at 1 Sutherland Street will be offered the chance to study new Digital T-Levels, start a tech apprenticeship, or gain A-Level and BTEC qualifications.”

Rizwana Parveen, Deputy Director Provider Transformation Division, Department for Education said:

‘It is fantastic news that Ada has found a permanent home in Victoria, in the heart of central London. This move will allow them to expand their delivery in to new and innovative digital areas, working alongside their employer partners to meet the demand for higher technical skills today whilst helping to creating the workforce of tomorrow’.

