Alliance in Partnership win over £3 million in new business

Alliance in Partnership (AiP), specialists in education catering, has secured £3.6miliion in new and retained contracts since the beginning of the academic year.

AiP is committed to serving quality, fresh, locally sourced and seasonal meals at an affordable price and offers a solution for its clients regardless of their circumstances. The new and retained contracts include 28 schools:

Seven schools within the Creative Learning Partnership Trust in Staffordshire

Emmaus Catholic MAC in Worcestershire, AiP has extended its contract from one school within the MAC to nine.

Great Learners Trust in Aylesbury, extending its contract from two to six schools.

Two schools in the Innsworth Schools Partnership in Gloucester

King Edward VI High School in Stafford

Believe Academy Trust in Derby, extending its contract from one school to three schools

Inspired by research with students and schools, AiP’s school meal offer includes daily menu rotations to ensure freshness and variety and dinner hall favourites such as spiced cauliflower, chickpea, potato traybake and no chicken tikka naan. These new, innovative dishes focus on sustainability and encouraging plant-rich diets. All dishes have been developed by AiP’s skilled chefs and approved by its expert nutritionists.

AiP is committed to delivering healthy and nutritious food with an enhanced school dinner experience to over 400 primary and secondary schools, helping to fuel school children and students through a long day of learning.

Steve Hawkins, managing director for schools at Sodexo UK & Ireland said:

“The AiP team has had a fantastic year so far and we look forward to seeing them build on this success further. School meals are an essential part of the school day and we know how important a balanced nutritious lunch is for many children. AiP has enjoyed long and close partnerships with the schools they work with and we are delighted to see more choose AiP as their school meals partner.”

Established in 1998, the AiP group of companies, including The Contract Dining Company and Class Catering Services joined Sodexo in December 2018.

