An Essential Digital Skills Qualification for Adults

Waltham Forest College is empowering adults to have the IT skills they need to go further in their careers.

The digital divide has left many of us on the backfoot, competing for employment in a world that has seen technology shape the way we work, shop, access financial products, learn and even interact with others. It is undeniable that computers impact nearly every aspect of life, providing the tools and devices that make modern life possible, and yet if you’re not up to date on the latest tech, you risk being left behind.

This gap between those who have the latest and greatest, and those who don’t, has come about for several reasons. Whether it is due to a shortage of financial means to afford them, lack of skills and confidence, or even the incentive to try to use technology, this is an essential skill that is going untapped by millions of people.

The numerous issues caused by this digital divide became apparent during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, where many people couldn’t fully engage in day-to-day activities such as access to online education, shopping for essentials online, and engaging with healthcare professionals via remote technology.

An inability to pay for or use digital technology effectively can make it harder for adults to fully participate in an increasingly digitally-driven society. Lacking these skills can not only lead to reduced job opportunities but can also be a hindrance to everyday life, making financial, healthcare and routine decisions more of a complication than they should be.

So, what’s the answer?

Harmony Kwawu, IT Lecturer, at Waltham Forest College said:

“Today computers impact nearly every aspect of life. They provide tools and devices that make modern life possible, flexible and convenient.

“Waltham Forest College has been at the forefront of technical and vocational education for over 80+ years, with our IT and digital technology department part of the WorldSkills Centre of Excellence, with a program for all ages and abilities.

“Empowering adults to have the IT skills they need to go further in their careers is a key facet of the College’s ideology and something we strive for with every course.”

Waltham Forest College is now offering the Essential Digital Skills Qualification, helping adults to develop competencies in several important areas, including:

Using devices and handling information

Creating and editing

Communicating

Transacting

Being safe and responsible online

Beginning in September 2022 and delivered over 12 weeks, adults who complete the course successfully can move onto higher level qualifications and develop fresh skills that will allow them to progress up the ladder to more advanced roles. Waltham Forest College strongly believe that equipping adults with excellent digital technology skills will improve not only their employment prospects, but they believe it will also help people live a more fulfilled life in an increasingly digital world.

If you would like to attend a taster course session to find out more about how digital skills training at Waltham Forest College can help you, you can contact the College on 0208 501 8501 or email [email protected] for advice and a fast-track interview.

Alternatively, you can also attend the College’s up-coming Open Event on Wednesday 8th June 2022, between 4pm – 7pm. Register or walk in on the day.

