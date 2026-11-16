As Alan Milburn reports on the NEET crisis, the new partnership is the latest step in work that has made Chelmsford College one of three national finalists for re-engaging young people in education and employment.

Chelmsford College and CTP Training have joined forces to stop young people in Essex dropping out of education, as Alan Milburn’s final report puts the spotlight back on the million young people in the UK who are not in education, employment or training (NEET). The report is expected to call for councils and mayors to run a new local system to get young people back into learning and work, backed by a guarantee of a job, training place or apprenticeship.

CTP teaches construction trades and hair and beauty in small groups to 14 to 18 year olds who find mainstream school hard, at centres in Witham and Harlow. Under the new partnership, its learners will have a clear route onto college courses and apprenticeships, starting with insight days, tasters and one-to-one careers advice. College students who are struggling in larger groups can also move to CTP rather than drop out.

Milburn’s review found that young people rarely drop out in one go, and most of them want to work or learn. More often, they slip through the gaps between school, training providers and college, in a system that too often knows who is at risk but doesn’t join the dots to act. This partnership joins two of those dots, so there is always a next step.

Essex is above the national average. Here, 6.2% of 16- and 17-year-olds are NEET or their activity is not known, compared with 5.8% across England.

It builds on the college’s INSPIRE programme, which offers eight different ways back into learning and work, from supported internships to its RESTART courses for young people who have fallen out of education. Those programs have just been named one of three national finalists for the Association of Colleges’ Beacon Awards ION Award for Re-Engaging Young People in Education and Employment.

Last week, Education Secretary Lucy Powell told the Association of Colleges conference it was “unforgivable” that almost 150,000 16 to 18 year olds are NEET. She promised colleges funding certainty when they take these young people on during the year, and more flexibility on English and maths for those coming back into education, with support delivered in small groups or one to one. Small-group learning is at the heart of how CTP works.

David Warnes, Principal and CEO of Chelmsford College said

“Our partnership with CTP Training was born out of a shared commitment to support young people to acquire the practical skills to move into sustained employment or training. Both organisations have differing strengths when it comes to working vulnerable and disadvantaged young people and by coming together, we can provide a firm foundation across Essex for each individual to thrive”

Lee Hatwell, General Manager (Harlow and Witham), from CTP Training said:

“We believe every young person deserves the opportunity to find a pathway that works for them. Too often, young people who struggle in mainstream education can find themselves at risk of disengaging altogether, not because they lack ability or ambition, but because the right environment and support aren’t always available.

“By working in partnership with Chelmsford College, we’re creating a more joined-up approach, giving our learners clear opportunities to progress into further education and training, while also providing an alternative route for college students who need a smaller, more supportive learning environment.

“It’s about making sure that no young person falls through the gaps and that, whatever challenges they face, they can see a positive next step towards their future.”

The partnership also supports the Greater Essex Local Skills Improvement Plan, which makes inclusive routes into work and learning one of its priorities. It is the kind of joined-up local work Milburn is expected to put at the heart of the response.