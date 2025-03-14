Apprenticeship reform welcomed by Oxford training provider

Ignite Training has welcomed new legislation which will make it easier for employers to invest in vocational training for new and existing staff.

The Department for Education announced businesses can now decide if learners aged 19 or older are required to complete a Level 2 English and maths qualification if they haven’t previously obtained a pass or cannot provide certificated evidence of such.

It’s also being considered that the minimum duration for some apprenticeship standards will be reduced from 12 months to eight. Combined, it’s expected the move will mean as many as 10,000 more apprentices will be able to complete their course each year.

The news has been well received by Marston-based Ignite Training, which specialises in the delivery of leadership, management, coaching, teaching and content creation apprenticeships.

Neville Algar, Head of Education at Ignite Training, said making apprenticeships easily accessible to employers and employees will be essential in addressing the UK’s present critical skills shortage.

“One in three jobs advertised in the UK right now is because of a skills shortage,” said Neville. “Only eight years ago, that same figure was one in five.

“Historically, apprenticeships have been judged as the alternative form of education for those who skip university or begin employment in a particular trade.

“Since the pandemic, more employers are beginning to understand how apprenticeships help upgrade the skillsets of existing staff and consequently enhance productivity and quality of service.

“This move from the Department of Education serves as another removal of red tape which will encourage more employers to invest in the development and training of staff who want to progress their careers.”

The above comes almost a year after the Government announced non-levy paying employers – and levy-paying employers without sufficient funds – would be required to pay only five per cent of training and assessment costs for all apprentices.

In addition, costs for all apprentices aged 21 or younger would be covered in full.

It’s prompted major professional sports clubs including West Ham United, Queens Park Rangers and Bristol Bears to partner with Ignite by enrolling players, coaches and backroom staff onto apprenticeships to support their Continuing Professional Development (CPD).

Neville added:

“Modern-day apprenticeships are delivered across all sectors from Level 2 entry qualifications right up to Master’s Degree.

“We work with ex-Premier League footballers and Premiership rugby players plus coaches and team leaders with years of experience in their roles with a thirst for reaching their true potential at work in their chosen sector and beyond.

“We believe every employer should consider how they can enhance the skillsets of their existing team by investing in apprenticeships or short-course skill pills which plug knowledge gaps and support employee development.”