Apprenticeships finally being recognised ?

Young Female Engineer wins an Apprenticeship Award

Daisy Carter pursued a role as Engineering Rail Technician after completing her A levels in Mathematics, Biology and English Literature.

Daisy decided to pursue an Apprenticeship in a traditionally male dominated sector of Rail Engineering and has become an inspiration to young girls and a terrific addition to the growing number of women in Engineering.

At sixth form she decided that she should pursue further learning in a professional workplace environment as opposed to attending University and so went down the apprenticeship route with the International Engineering group, Jacobs. She now produces design drawings for the High Speed 2 Rail project using 2D and 3D modelling and has ambition to become an Incorporated Engineer with the Institute for Civil Engineers (ICE).

Nominated alongside other impressive young professionals in the ‘Apprentice of the Year’ category which was awarded to Daisy Carter. A total of 41 young professionals were nominated in 13 different categories for the 10th Annual ‘Future Faces’ Awards organised by the young professional arm of the Greater Birmingham Chambers of Commerce (GBCC) held at the International Convention Centre (ICC).

The Award aims at recognising and celebrating the contributions of young professionals inspiring change across different sectors within the West Midlands.

Presenting Daisy with her award on behalf of The Greater Birmingham and Solihull Training Provider Network (GBSTPN) was Safaraz Ali, a leading supporter and member of GBSTPN, which is a select group of C-suite Executives with common interest in government funded training programmes such Traineeships and Apprenticeships, Safaraz said ‘I am very proud and privileged to be able to present this award to Daisy, as Daisy is a clear role model for many. Time and time again we have found that the best way to promote apprenticeships is through leading apprentices themselves such as Daisy who represents all that apprenticeships stands for.’

In addition to his contributions at GBSTPN, Safaraz Ali, is the Founder and CEO of Pathway Group, a leading skills and employability provider whose mission is to change lives through skills and work. He is also the founder of the Multicultural Apprenticeship Awards aimed at celebrating talent and diversity, in addition to the Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance which promotes social mobility, diversity and inclusion in apprenticeships.

The Future Faces Awards evening attracted an audience of more than 400 people on Friday, August 26 and was hosted by Gemma Hill from Heart FM. Headline sponsors were Aston University, Birmingham City University and Warwick University.

Caption: Daisey Carter is presented with her award by Safaraz Ali, on behalf of the Greater Birmingham and Solihull Leaning Providers Network with host for the evening Gemma Hill, from Heart FM (left) adding her congratulations.

