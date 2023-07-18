Aston Business School celebrates accreditation renewal

It highlights its continued excellence in a wide variety of effective practices

Aston Business School (ABS) has once again been recognised on the global stage for its continued excellence in a wide variety of effective practices to put them in a unique band of business schools.

ABS has successfully had its accreditation from the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) renewed for a further five years, placing it among the world’s best business schools.

It puts Aston Business School in an elite group of global business schools who hold the gold standard of ‘triple-crown’ accreditation from AACSB, AMBA (Association of MBAs) and EQUIS (EFMD Quality Improvement System).

The accreditation is based on standards of excellence in areas relating to strategic management and innovation; student, faculty, and staff as active participants; learning and teaching; and academic and professional engagement.

Professor Zoe Radnor FAcSS FBAM, Pro Vice-Chancellor and Executive Dean of the College of Business and Social Sciences at Aston University, said:

“This is a fantastic achievement once again that Aston Business School has achieved AACSB accreditation.

“This reflects the outstanding business education ABS delivers through our dedicated and engaged staff, who work hard to support our students and make their educational experience applied and relevant.”

Stephanie M. Bryant, global executive vice president and chief accreditation officer of AACSB, said:

“Every AACSB-accredited school has demonstrated a focus on excellence in all areas, including teaching, research, curricula development, and student learning.

“The intense peer-review process exemplifies their commitment to quality business education.”

