Aston University appoints business leader and entrepreneur Matthew Crummack as new Pro-Chancellor

Business leader Dr Matthew Crummack has been appointed by Aston University(@AstonUniversity) as its new Pro-Chancellor and Chair of the University Council. The Pro-Chancellor plays a major role in the oversight of the University governance and the management of the University Council and its committees.

Matthew is the Chief Executive Officer of Domestic & General Group. Previously his career has involved senior leadership roles in global companies such as GoCompare, lastminute.com, Expedia, Nestlé and Procter & Gamble. He has been a member of the University Council since 2021 and is an alumnus and visiting professor in the College of Business and Social Sciences at Aston University. He graduated from Aston University with a BSc in International Business and Modern Languages in 1993 and in 2016 was made an Honorary Doctor of Science by the University.

Dr Crummack will start in office in April 2024. He will replace Dame Yve Buckland, who has held office since 2017.

Commenting on his appointment, Dr Crummack said:

“I am delighted and honoured to be leading the University Council as Pro-Chancellor as we deliver on our bold Aston 2030 Strategy focused on innovation, entrepreneurialism and inclusivity. As an active Aston alumnus, these values remain close to my heart and I look forward to working with the Vice-Chancellor Professor Aleks Subic, his leadership team and fellow Council members over the coming years.

“I would also like to pay the warmest tribute to Dame Yve Buckland who has served in office with such distinction for the past seven years.”

Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive, Professor Aleks Subic, said:

“Matthew has been an outstanding supporter of the University for many years, and I am looking forward to working with him and drawing on his considerable business expertise as we continue to implement our new Aston 2030 Strategy.

“I would like to take this opportunity to acknowledge Dame Yve’s leadership of the University Council over the last seven years.

“She has been a passionate supporter of the University, bringing her considerable experience of governance and leadership to the work of the board and its committees.

“Her selfless commitment to the role and wise counsel have been invaluable and I am grateful for her support in the development of the 2030 Strategy.”

Dame Yve Buckland said:

“It has been a privilege to serve as Aston University’s Pro-Chancellor and Chair of the Council for the past seven years.

“Having led the Council through the appointment of Professor Subic and approval of the Aston 2030 Strategy, the University has now entered a new and exciting chapter in its journey.

“This is the appropriate time for me to pass on the baton and I am delighted that the Council has chosen Dr Matthew Crummack as my successor. I have had the pleasure of working with Matthew on Council for the last three years.

“I am confident that he will provide excellent leadership of the Council to help the University to deliver the 2030 Strategy. I shall continue to be a firm supporter of the University and all that it stands for.”