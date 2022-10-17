Shopping Cart

From education to employment
City & Guilds Adult Skills

Audencia makes the Financial Times Executive MBA 2022 ranking

Business School October 17, 2022
0 Comments
Audencia’s Executive MBA has made the prestigious FT EMBA ranking, at number 99 worldwide. Only 12 French programmes are included in the top 100.

Thanks to its development both in France, and in the Maghreb since 2017, Audencia’s Executive MBA now meets the conditions required to participate in the Financial Times EMBA ranking, one of which includes fielding a minimum of 30 graduates per year. The programme joins the circle of the 100 best Executive MBA programmes in the world, coming in at 99th place.

Quality of faculty, participant profile and international experience

Among the criteria that led to this success, several are linked to Audencia’s faculty. Audencia is ranked 39th (jointly) for its proportion of PhD professors (98%), and 40th for its proportion of international professors (58%). The programme is also ranked 6th (jointly) in the world and 2nd in France for the proportion of women faculty members (47%). Diversity is also honoured with the 8th place worldwide for the proportion of women on the school’s board of directors, which is exactly gender-balanced (50%).

The Financial Times also rewards the international dimension of the programme, which offers the 29th best teaching experience abroad, thanks to two foreign study trips being offered during the course.

Finally, the ranking honours the quality of work experience already attained by its participants before they join the programme. This is based on the seniority of positions held, the number of years in each position, their organisation size and overseas work experience. Audencia is the 40th best school in the world for this criterion.

Supporting training development in Algeria

The programme, created in France in 2005, is also offered in Algeria, in partnership with the Algerian Business School (ESAA). This will be expanded to two other Maghreb countries in the near future. This makes Audencia one of the few players in higher education in Algeria, a country in full transition and with a high demand for skilled leaders for sustainable development in the region. This is a goal aligned with the ambition of Audencia’s strategic plan on socio-ecological issues. Participants in the two EMBA programmes in France and in Algiers share their experiences during joint courses and residential weeks.

Published in: Education
Business School

