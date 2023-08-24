AVS Welcomes ‘Tremendous Ten’

Academic Venue Solutions is delighted to strengthen portfolio and welcome the ‘Tremendous Ten’.

Academic Venue Solutions (AVS), the UK’s only consortium dedicated to academic venues, has just announced the addition of ten new members to its ever-growing portfolio, bringing the total representation to an impressive 50 venues.

With 7 new venues representing Scotland, 2 in Wales and 1 hailing from Chicago! AVS are delighted and proud to continue to grow their portfolio to offer the most unique, diverse and inspiring spaces for all kinds of events. The new Scottish members are:

Glasgow Caledonian University

Queen Margaret University

The University of Edinburgh Conferences and Events

University of Glasgow

University of Stirling

University of St Andrews

University of Strathclyde

With two new Welsh venues becoming members, AVS are strengthening their offering further still. The two new Welsh members are:

Swansea University

University of South Wales

The final and very exciting addition to membership hails from Chicago, with its London Business School, AVS are proud to welcome The University of Chicago, Booth School of Business.

Rachael Lee, Membership Director at Academic Venue Solutions said

“The whole team at AVS are delighted to welcome onboard these fabulous venues. The diversity, location and event spaces our new members bring is incredible and provides ever more diversity and opportunities for all our event bookers.

The team work exceptionally hard to continue to grow and develop our offering and have secured new members in Scotland and Wales to provide all our event bookers with venues and options in all the places they need – it’s certainly an exciting time at AVS’.

If you are an academic venue and want to find out more visit our website at www.academicvenuesolutions.co.uk

