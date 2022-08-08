Barton Peveril Alumni Achieve Commonwealth Success

Former Barton Peveril Sixth Form College students Taylor Bevan and Ellie Martin have both secured medals in the 2022 Commonwealth Games, held in Birmingham.

Bevan secured a silver medal in under 80kg boxing whilst Martin secured a bronze medal in the women’s synchronised 10m platform diving with her partner Robyn Birch.

The Commonwealth Games is an international multi-sport event among athletes from the Commonwealth of Nations that takes place every four years.

Taylor Bevan, who joined Barton Peveril from Wyvern College, represented Wales at the international competition. The Barton Peveril alumnus fought his way to the final, winning his first four fights before narrowly missing out on the gold medal by a split decision from the judges.

Barton Peveril Teacher of Sport, Simon Woodley, commented on Bevan’s success:

‘Taylor had an outstanding games and showed he can do it on a regular basis in different styles. He has a very bright future and we know he will go again.’

Emily Martin, who attended Hounsdown School before joining Barton Peveril, had a strong run in the competition after previously placing as the top female pair for Team GB in the women’s synchronised 10m platform with teammate Robyn Birch. The pair earned their bronze medal representing England in a packed final.

Emily Martin commented on her success:

‘I think we went in there just looking to enjoy it so to come out with a medal is even better. We really enjoyed the experience.

‘All the crowd was amazing. It’s the best feeling. You can’t recreate that feeling. Standing next to anyone makes it even better but standing next to your best friend tops it off.’

Both students benefited from the Talented Athlete Scholarship Scheme when at Barton Peveril, which allowed them to both study and compete at the highest level to prepare them for the elite stage in their sporting careers.

Barton Peveril Director of Sport, Luke Hampton, spoke of the former students’ successes:

‘We are immensely proud of Taylor and Emily, who have fulfilled the promise they showed in their sporting disciplines when at Barton Peveril. It’s fantastic to see two more success stories from the College, proving that our support and their hard work is a medal-winning combination.’

