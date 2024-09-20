City College Plymouth kicks off new programme with St Columba Rugby Trust

In collaboration with St Columba Rugby Trust, City College Plymouth is launching a new and inclusive rugby training programme, aimed at breaking down the barriers often associated with the sport. This initiative is designed to engage students of all backgrounds and skill levels, offering them the opportunity to explore rugby in a fun, friendly and supportive environment. Bringing professional-level coaching and sports education to students in Plymouth, this partnership aims to enhance student well-being, promote community engagement and develop the next generation of rugby talent.

Rugby has not always been easily accessible to all students, but City College, working with Head of Training and Development at St Columba Rugby Trust, Paul Stentiford, is committed to changing that. The vision is to engage students in rugby, welcoming participants of all experience levels and backgrounds. This initiative focuses on building a strong foundation, emphasising enjoyment and learning over immediate competition or league participation.

Supported by Benefit Elite Coaching, the new programme will be led by ex-professional rugby player Ben Russell, whose experience includes winning a silver medal for rugby at the 2006 Commonwealth Games and playing for rugby union team London Saracens. With a focus on both the physical and mental development of students, the programme offers comprehensive training that extends beyond the pitch.

Funded by St Columba Rugby Trust, students will have access to top-tier coaching, tailored fitness regimens, and mentorship designed to develop leadership skills and teamwork. The aim is to gradually introduce students to rugby, starting with various forms like touch rugby and progressing to more traditional formats. This approach will allow students to experience the joy of rugby by simply participating and giving it a try.

Charity Trust Director Paul Stentiford said, “St Columba Rugby Trust is proud to be delivering this partnership with City College Plymouth and Benefit Elite Coaching. St Columba has been working with Benefit Elite for the past two years, helping bring rugby to the Plymouth community. However, we have both always had the aspiration to bring a fully inclusive rugby development project, open to all, to City College. And this February, an opportunity presented itself. We presented this opportunity to the College staff and after gaining their support, the project was accepted. It was then developed into a full partnership. The St Columba Rugby Trust is excited to watch this project grow and evolve in the future.”

Ben Russell of Benefit Elite Coaching said, “I was brought on board by the St Columba Rugby Trust to coach at the College. I think it’s a great partnership, as many young people play rugby in school up to Year 11, and this allows them to continue. Rugby is my passion, and I believe it’s a game for everyone. Ensuring everyone has the opportunity to play is important to me, not just in certain schools or clubs. It’s about developing both rugby as a sport and young people as individuals.”

Liam Stevens, Curriculum Lead & Development Officer for Public Services, Sport, Health & Fitness said, “At City College, we’re committed to boosting participation in rugby for both males and females in a fun and friendly environment. Our ultimate goal is to enhance the wellbeing of our students through active involvement in sports. You don’t know what you can achieve unless you give it a go, and we’re here to support our students every step of the way in this exciting new programme.”

City College Plymouth is committed to creating an inclusive environment where every student has the chance to explore new challenges and enjoy the benefits of physical activity. With the support of St Columba Rugby Trust and the expertise of top-tier coaches such as Ben Russell, we are paving the way for a brighter, healthier future for our students.