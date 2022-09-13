Barton Peveril Student Earns Selective Place at Cambridge

Barton Peveril Sixth Form College student Lucy Miller has secured a last minute place at Cambridge University, after excelling in her A Level examinations.

Miller, who secured A*A*A* in History, Politics and Drama & Theatre at Barton Peveril, was offered a place via the Cambridge August Reconsideration Pool earlier in the summer.

Miller narrowly missed out on an offer from the University earlier in the year. But, after her impressive A Level performance, Cambridge University then offered the student an unconditional place on A Level Results Day in August 2022 to study History at Trinity Hall, Cambridge University. The Pool is highly selective and only offers a handful of placements each year.

Lucy Miller joined Barton Peveril from Noadswood School and participated in the Aspire Programme at the College. The programme, headed by Shoonagh Hubble, offers extensive support for the highest achieving students to facilitate their post-College ambitions.

Speaking on her student’s success, Head of Careers, Shoonagh Hubble, said:

“We were delighted to hear that Lucy Miller has been offered a place to study History at Cambridge University. Lucy, who achieved A*A*A* at A Level, received the offer via the August Pool, where students who just missed an offer in the first round are reconsidered after results. Lucy’s offer brings Barton’s Oxbridge offers to 26 for 2022 entry – another record for the college. “

Lucy Miller also spoke on her achievement:

“I am so surprised and pleased that I am going to be able to go to Cambridge to study a subject that I am passionate about after trying so hard in my studies over the past couple of years. The support and encouragement that I have had from Barton and my teachers has allowed me to go to a university that I would have never imagined applying to before attending college.”

