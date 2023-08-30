Bath Spa University announced as sponsors of Bath City FC Women’s team 

Bath Spa University is taking its recently announced partnership with Bath City Football Club to even greater heights by becoming sponsor of the Bath City Women’s teams with their logo appearing on the back of the teams’ shirts.

The sponsorship for the 2023/24 season comes hot on the heels of Bath City FC successfully securing backing from Noviato setup the newly formed City Women’s team just one year ago.

It is not the first time the Club has had a women’s team however – in 1921, Bath Ladies FC played in front of 31,000 spectators at Old Trafford, at a time when women’s football gained peak in popularity, while men were serving in the First World War.

Just over a century later, the Bath Spa University logo will be emblazoned on the back of the new women’s team shirts in recognition of supporting the players with their efforts as the first team to compete in the South West Regional Women’s Football League and the newly formed Development Team play in the newly formed Development Team play in the Somerset Women’s County League.

Lizzie Powell, Sports Media Production Course Leader at Bath Spa University said:

“Universities are more than just about teaching and learning they’re also about reflecting the changing landscape of the world. For us to be able to be partnered with Bath City Women’s football teams like this is a really exciting opportunity. It’s about showing change, reflecting that it can happen, it should happen, and continuing that fight for quality, for our students to take advantage of that is really exciting. We can’t wait for the season to start; we’ve got their back – literally!

“Everyone on this team is a changemaker they’re making history here at Bath City but also for us as an institution and for our students. We want them to drive change. We want them to go into the industry as innovators, as the new creators, and this gives us a perfect opportunity to do that.”

Jane Jones, Bath City FC Community Director, said:

“We are determined to make a statement about women’s football and how it should be treated equally with the men’s game. Both Bath City FC and Bath Spa University are community focused, and I know how committed Bath Spa is to improving things in the city, not just to integrate the students, but also to contribute to the life of the city, and we have that same passion and ambition here at the Club.

“I’m excited about this partnership for two reasons: One is that the women’s team presents a fantastic opportunity for students to come along and get some practical experience and as we grow and become more professional, there will be lots of opportunities for them to get involved. From social media to videoing and programme writing, students can come along and get some practical experience and help us on match days too.

“The second reason I’m excited is because Bath Spa has a lot of talented students, so we hope that, for the women that come and study at Bath Spa and who want to carry on playing football, Bath City Women can provide an outlet for them to do just that.”

Luanne Thornton is one player who has a special connection as she plays for Bath City Women and works as an Accessibility Advisor at Bath Spa University. Talking about the two teaming up and what it means for women and the local community, she said:

“It’s really exciting to see Bath Spa supporting the local Club and as well women in football, especially given the progress that women’s football is making on the back of the Euros and the World Cup. It feels like home and a family here. It’s really nice to walk into that environment, especially with it being my first season here. It’s a fantastic partnership because on both sides they really care about the community.

“Bath Spa in the past has had a great history of sponsoring things like Pride in Bristol or the literature festivals in BathCityCentre and I think expanding to that sports space creates that even bigger community between Bath and Bath Spa University –it’s fantastic.”

The women’s First Team season will kick off at home at Twerton Park on Sunday 3 September against Weymouth Women.

