Bath Spa University shortlisted for UK Social Enterprise of the Year and the Community-Based Social Enterprise Award

Bath Spa University has been nominated for two UK Social Enterprise Awards, beating more than 400 entries to make the shortlist for the UK Social Enterprise of the Year and the Community-Based Social Enterprise Award.

The Awards are run by Social Enterprise UK, the leading membership body for social enterprises. Social enterprises are mission-led businesses that reinvest or donate most of their profits for a social or environmental purpose.

Bath Spa is one of more than 100,000 social enterprises in the UK and is being recognised for a number of projects and initiatives including itsSkills Bootcamps, partnership with Youth Connect South West, Forest of Imagination and the launch of theBath Social Impact Network (BSIN). Bath Spa University is also the first in the South West and one of only five universities in the UK to be awarded the Social Enterprise Gold Mark.

Talking about the nominations, Hannah Whiting, Business Development Manager, said:

“We are thrilled to be finalists for not one but two categories at the Social Enterprise Awards 2023. To be recognised alongside the other wonderful Social Enterprises who have been shortlisted really shows the value of our work. As a university we strive to support not just our students but our community locally, nationally and internationally. Working to make the world a better place.”

Peter Holbrook CBE, chief executive of Social Enterprise UK, commented:

“The challenges we face as a society demand new approaches and a shift in how businesses – big and small – act. Social enterprises celebrated at our Awards are the brightest stars in a brilliant sector, giving us all inspiration and motivation to do business better.”

The winners will be revealed at the UK Social Enterprise Awards ceremony on Thursday 30 November.

