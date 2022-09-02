Bauer Academy launches new wellbeing, ethics, sustainability and social programme

The new ‘Community Connector’ platform launches in October

Bauer Media’s dedicated training provider Bauer Academy has today announced the launch of ‘Community Connector‘, a new platform designed to help learners enrich their skills, connect with professionals, and thrive both personally and professionally.

Open to all Bauer Academy learners, the Community Connector sessions and social spaces will connect apprentices with tutors, guest speakers, and peers from over 40 different companies. Community Connector activities are delivered outside course workshops and assignments, helping learners to expand their communities and careers.

Workshops will be split into four different content pillars: ‘Ethics & Our Environment’, ‘Self-Enrichment’, ‘Professional Skills’ and ‘Step Inside’, building competence beyond learners’ apprenticeship curriculum and teaching skills across topics such as media ethics, sustainability, diversity and inclusion, wellbeing, confidence, productivity, and resilience.

Commenting on the new programme, Chloe Walsh, Operations and Community Co-ordinator, Bauer Academy said:

“We know that personal development is a fundamental aspect of wellbeing and success, and we are proud to be able to facilitate this for our learners. Community Connector will link learners with peers from an array of organisations and have the chance to learn from and gain inspiration from the best tutors and guest speakers.”

Courtnay McCleod, Academy Director, Bauer Academy added:

“Since Covid-19, our training programmes are mostly delivered virtually. This brings many benefits, but it can result in a loss of social connections for learners. We’re therefore excited to launch Community Connector, which provides new opportunities for our learners to come together. Learning isn’t simply about being taught by a tutor – the community aspect of learning is fundamental. Social interactions improve wellbeing, allow people to reflect and collaborate, whilst developing essential employability skills.”

The first Community Connector session launches on 4th October. Bookings for sessions will be open to all Bauer Academy learners from Thursday 15th September.

