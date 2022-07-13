Shopping Cart

Blackburn College apprentice takes home NHS awards 

Blackburn College July 13, 2022
A Blackburn College apprentice is celebrating after winning the Non-Clinical Apprentice of the Year Award at the Lancashire and South Cumbria Apprenticeship Awards 2022. 

Joanne Harris, 55, from Crawshawbooth works for Blackburn with Darwen Council as an Occupational Therapist Team Manager and has just completed the Team Leader/Supervisor Level 3 Apprenticeship. 

Joanne was praised for helping to give her team better opportunities and making them more cohesive, as well as setting up an occupational apprenticeship, which is the first in the North West, working alongside a number of NHS Trusts and Sheffield University.  

Joanne said: “As the Occupational Therapy Team Manager in Blackburn with Darwen Adult Social Care, I was very proud to accept the award, it means a lot to me and importantly the team I am part of.   

Joanne Harris with her award

“I am very grateful for my tutor Maria Haworth from Blackburn College who provided a platform for learning and encouraged sharing her wealth of knowledge and experience.  Whilst my manager, Susan Kalvenas,  ILS Service Lead, continually inspired and motivated me, pushing me to the ‘finish line’. 

“I am grateful to have been able to undertake the course and believe the knowledge and skills I have acquired will be a great benefit to my role.” 

Blackburn College Principal and Chief Executive Dr Fazal Dad said: “Huge congratulations to Joanne Harris for winning the Non-Clinical Apprentice of the Year Award at the Lancashire and South Cumbria Apprenticeship Awards 2022. 

“It is clear to see that the apprenticeship has given Joanne the confidence to implement a number of significant changes in her role, and we are delighted that all her hard work has been recognised. We wish her continued success for the future.” 

Blackburn College

