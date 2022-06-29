Blackburn College students unveil creative works at the launch of the Annual FE Art and Design Show 2022 

Finishing touches have been applied to canvasses, videos edited, and fashion garments finished as Blackburn College students unveiled their creative works during the annual FE Art and Design Show 2022.
The exhibition features a range of creative talent and is set to be visited by more than 1,000 people including leading employers from the cultural and creative industries and students’ families and friends.
The show, which is being run until 6th July at Blackburn College’s Beacon Centre, features exciting new creative work from students in A-Level Fine Art, Art and Design, Fashion and Textiles, Games Arts and Concepts, Graphic Design and Photography.
