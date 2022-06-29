Blackburn College students unveil creative works at the launch of the Annual FE Art and Design Show 2022 

Finishing touches have been applied to canvasses, videos edited, and fashion garments finished as Blackburn College students unveiled their creative works during the annual FE Art and Design Show 2022.

The exhibition features a range of creative talent and is set to be visited by more than 1,000 people including leading employers from the cultural and creative industries and students’ families and friends.

The show, which is being run until 6th July at Blackburn College’s Beacon Centre, features exciting new creative work from students in A-Level Fine Art, Art and Design, Fashion and Textiles, Games Arts and Concepts, Graphic Design and Photography.

It was launched by Blackburn College Principal and Chief Executive Dr Fazal Dad and Jenny Rutter, Chair of Creative Lancashire and Director of the British Textile Biennial and Super Slow Way.



Jenny spoke about the high standards of creative talent coming through the College, and the current growth in the creative industries.



Amongst the guests was Former student Simon Ledder who left the College in 2004 after completing a BTEC in Photography, and now owns a successful photography and digital retouching company based in San Francisco. Simon has worked with Bentley to create some of the largest automotive image in the world across San Francisco and Dubai.



He said: “I have amazing memories from studying here, it was great. It’s been good to visit again and see the FE Art and Design Show. It just reminds me of when I used to study here because we had the same show that I took part in when I was on the Photography course.”



Jonathan Bond, Head of School Creative and Digital at Blackburn College said: “The end of year Art and Design show is a special celebration of the talents and abilities of our creative arts students, and the staff who have inspired and encouraged them.



“We are very proud of all of our students’ achievements; it’s fantastic to see their hard work brought to life. We hope that all our visitors enjoy viewing their work, we are sure they won’t be disappointed.”



Blackburn College Principal and Chief Executive Dr Fazal Dad said: “We were delighted to welcome Jenny Rutter, Director of The Super Slow Way, The British Textile Biennial and Chair of Creative Lancashire to our first in person FE Art and Design Show in three years.



“The show is the culmination of our students’ hard work since they began their studies. We are very proud of their efforts. The achievement of these students is remarkable, especially in light of the unprecedented pandemic challenges they have had to navigate; they have shown true resilience and determination to achieve.”

Published in