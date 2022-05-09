Blackburn Sixth Form students in the running for prestigious scholarships

Four Blackburn Sixth Form students are in the running for a Peel Foundation Scholarship Award.

Hamzah Adam, 18, Hannah Ledgerwood, 19, Zak Patel, 18 and Ruqayyah Geloo, 18 will be considered for the scholarship and eligible for a financial award which they can use to contribute to their educational costs whilst at university next year if they are successful.

The historic scholarships were founded in 1898 in memory of Sir Robert Peel (1750 – 1830) who was from Oswaldtwistle.

The scholarships are awarded to high achieving students from the Blackburn with Darwen area who are progressing to study at university.

All four students will interview for the award in September 2022.

Students were nominated by College staff and are selected against a set criteria: academic excellence, career ambitions and financial need.

Hannah Ledgerwood is looking to study History at university next year and is currently studying A-Level English Literature, A-Level History and A-Level Maths, she said: “The financial support would help me to purchase equipment for when I start university.

“It would be an honour to be accepted for a prestigious scholarship and really help me get started at university.”

Hamzah Adam, who has applied to study Physics at university after completing his A-Levels in Computing, Maths and Physics said: “Our High Achievers Coordinator David Jones recommended the scholarships to us and was a huge help with our applications. Being accepted for a scholarship will enhance our CVs and will provide us with support so that we can begin our university courses with the right materials.”

Blackburn College Principal and Chief Executive Dr Fazal Dad said: “I’m thrilled that four of our students have received an invitation to interview for such a prestigious and historic scholarship.

“The Peel Foundation Scholarship Awards have been running for a long time and the benefits that it brings to students who are continuing their educational studies at university are huge. “This recognises the academic excellence and career ambitions that we instil to our students at Blackburn Sixth Form.”

