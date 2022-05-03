Cart

From education to employment
Borders College awarded UK’s Best Workplaces™ recognition!

Borders College May 3, 2022
EPA 2022 conference

@BordersCollege has been recognised as one of the 290 UK’s Best Workplaces™ (2022) by Great Place to Work®, the global authority on workplace culture. The College was ranked 63rd on a shortlist of large employees, alongside the likes of Adobe and CGI.

Working with teams to understand issues and make suggested improvements, and also introducing the enhanced coffee voucher scheme, are just some of the reasons why employees love working for Borders College.

Borders College Principal Angela Cox commented:

“This award recognises the contribution of all staff at Borders College in creating a culture that is open and where everyone is valued. It is the staff engagement and sense of pride in what we do and achieve here, that makes Borders College a ‘Great Place to Work’, learn and do business with.”

To determine the 2022 UK’s Best Workplaces™ list, Great Place to Work® performed rigorous evaluations of hundreds of employee survey responses alongside Culture Audit™ submissions from leaders at each company. They then used these data insights to benchmark the effectiveness of companies’ employee value propositions against the culture their employees actually experience.

Those businesses who achieve the highest scores after evaluation receive Best Workplaces™ status.

Borders College HR Manager Debbie Kerr commented:

“We are extremely proud that the positive culture that we have at Borders College comes through in these survey results which are derived from feedback directly from our staff. I truly believe that Borders College is a ‘Great Place to Work’.“

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: Trust. For more information, visit www.greatplacetowork.co.uk

Published in Education, Work and leadership
Borders College

